JGOD reveals how impactful Cronen Squall & RPK Warzone nerfs will actually be

The Warzone devs dropped a surprise update on September 6 with nerfs for the Cronen Squall and RPK, but JGOD downplayed its significance.

Since its introduction in Season 3, the Cronen Squall has held a stranglehold on Warzone’s long range meta. As a result, the fan-favorite battle rifle saw nerfs in Season 3 Reloaded, Season 5, and the most recent mid-season update. Despite multiple tries, nothing was enough to take down the behemoth.

According to WZ Ranked, the Cronen Squall is still the battle royale’s ninth most popular weapon, with a 5.1% pick rate. Even after Season 5 Reloaded’s nerf, most pro players used the easy-to-use battle rifle in tournaments and Ranked Play.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Warzone devs doubled down by dishing out nerfs to the Cronen Squall and RPK as part of a minor update. JGOD did his own testing, revealing how much the downgrades changed.

Activision PLACEHOLDER

JGOD tests Cronen Squall & RPK Warzone nerfs

As part of the September 6 Warzone update, the Cronen Squall’s close damage and damage multipliers to the neck and upper torso decreased. Meanwhile, the RPK’s head damage multiplier increased, and other body multipliers decreased. The LMG also saw an increase in close damage range and a decrease in close damage.

Article continues after ad

JGOD went into the lab and tested every change. “The way that most people use the Cronen, it’s not even going to be a nerf that you notice,’ He said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The YouTuber elaborated that the Cronen Squall’s furthest range damage of 22 did not change and only impacted damage values within 31 meters in Warzone.

JGOD then tested the RPK post-nerf. “All the damage profiles were changed, so they do more headshot, and then everyone else does lower. This essentially makes it 1100 TTK, whereas before, it was mostly going to be 1000,” the streamer added.

Article continues after ad

Players will most likely need to land an extra headshot to get a kill, and JGOD believes it will perform closer to the Kastov 762 but with worse mobility.

If you need a replacement for either weapon, make sure to check our choices for the best Warzone loadouts.