JGOD reveals “deadly” Warzone SMG loadouts from MW & Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Vanguard weapons have virtually phased out CoD Black Ops Cold War and CoD Modern Warfare (2019) guns — but JGOD recently revealed a few throwback SMGs that are still viable in Warzone.

Call of Duty YouTuber JGOD believes there are nine SMGs in the current Warzone meta after an increase to health was made across all core game modes in the Season 4 Reloaded update.

The Warzone expert ranks the H4 Blixen and Armaguerra as the two best SMGs in the class, but he also mentioned a few Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare (2019) SMGs that don’t get the love they may deserve.

The MW AUG, Lapa, OTs, and CX9 are all underrated SMGs and the YouTuber revealed the best loadouts for each gun.

SMG Loadouts for Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare (2019)

In JGODs YouTube video on June 7, he said, “It’s pretty obvious that they (the developers) want Vanguard weapons to be the meta weapons or the most used weapons within Warzone and we saw the same thing when everything shifted to the Cold War weapons.”

He walks viewers through a number of throwback builds that can still get the job done, so let’s take a look at each of them…

Lapa Warzone loadout

The YouTuber starts by sharing classes for the Lapa and OTs from Black Ops Cold War.

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 7.9″ Rifled

7.9″ Rifled Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd

OTs Warzone loadout

Next up – the OTs, which he said “used to be the GOAT of mobility, but it has gotten nerfed quite a bit. It is still good in terms of TTK but it does get harder to use past eight to 10 meters.”

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 8.1″ Task Force

8.1″ Task Force Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Magazine: VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag

VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

JGOD discussed the AUG and CX9 from Modern Warfare (2019) and said the guns have bad mobility but can still be used if you are super accurate.

CX9 Warzone loadout

Barrel: CX-38S

CX-38S Lazer: Tac Lazer

Tac Lazer Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: CX-9 Tac Grip

AUG Warzone loadout

JGOD wrapped up his segment on throwback guns by sharing an AUG loadout.

Muzzle: Lightweight Suppresor

Lightweight Suppresor Lazer: Tac Lazer

Tac Lazer Stock: FTAC Ultralight Hollow

FTAC Ultralight Hollow Magazine: 5.6 NATO 60-Round Drums

5.6 NATO 60-Round Drums Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

These throwback SMG loadouts are not top-tier meta weapons but are perfect for those who are looking for a change of pace or a rush of nostalgia.