JGOD reveals concerns with Warzone potentially adding Vanguard weapon bloom

Warzone YouTuber JGOD says he is fearful of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s bloom system being added to the battle royale once the integration takes place in December.

For the past few years, Call of Duty has had a predictive recoil system for weapons. As the name suggests, the recoil of a weapon is set in a predictable pattern regardless of attachments, making it easy to master a weapon.

In Call of Duty: Vanguard, things have changed just a little bit. Players have uncovered the fact that weapons now have bloom and, based on the attachments you have on the weapon, will see some shots go off in a random direction.

It has already annoyed quite a few players in multiplayer, with some calling for changes. However, in the case of JGOD, he’s got some concerns that the bloom feature could make its way over to Warzone and start impacting things there.

Speaking in November 8 upload, the Warzone stats guru highlighted a number of key issues with the current state of Vanguard multiplayer – focusing mainly on the bug and other mishaps causing headaches for players, including bloom.

“You can have your shot lined up to shoot and all of sudden the bullet goes wherever the heck it wants and not necessarily where you were aiming, which just lowers the skill gap,” he said of the new mechanic, pointing out how players will need to be aware of it moving forward.

“It adds a randomized factor into an already low skill gap game. I’m a little bit fearful of them actually adding that over with the engine once Vanguard happens and integrates with the Pacific,” JGOD added.

Topic begins at 4:09

As the YouTuber notes, the Flinch mechanic also has some issues in Vanguard, specifically with how much it affects aiming – throwing your crosshairs up into the sky and making gunfights impossible.

Combined, the two could be a massive headache for Warzone players, though, we’ll have to wait and see if the developers make changes prior to the December integration.