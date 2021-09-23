JGOD reveals best Warzone loadouts for all playstyles in Season 5

Popular Warzone YouTuber JGOD has showcased the best meta loadouts for every single playstyle, including long-range, close quarters, sniper support, and more.

One of the most challenging aspects of Warzone is picking a loadout that fits your playstyle and allows you to get the upper hand over your opponents.

Whether you’re a fan of pushing aggressively and taking close-quarter gunfights or picking off opponents from afar with a sniper, there’s a setup for you, it’s just a case of finding it.

Luckily, popular Warzone content creator JGOD has simplified the process by outlining the best loadouts for every single playstyle.

As JGOD is always keeping track of all the gun stats in Warzone, one of the setups below is guaranteed to improve your KD on Verdansk.

Don’t forget to experiment with all of his picks, and feel free to tweak the attachments if any of them don’t feel right for you.

Best close-range Warzone loadout: MAC-10

Attachments:

Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force

5.9″ Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Ammunition: 53 Round Mags

53 Round Mags Stock: Raider Stock

In JGOD’s eyes, the MAC-10 remains one of the best close-quarters options in the current meta as the weapon has a ludicrously high fire rate and can take out enemies in an instant.

With the setup above, you’ll be maximizing the weapon’s damage output, meaning this is the perfect loadout for any aggressive players who love to take skirmishes.

Best long-range Warzone loadout: Stoner 63

Attachments:

Barrel: 21.8″ Task Force

21.8″ Task Force Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

When it comes to ease of use and fast TTK, you can’t go wrong with the Stoner 63. This LMG absolutely melts enemies at long range with the Axial Arms 3x and Field Agent Foregrip. Both these attachments make it simple to track enemies and keep the weapon’s recoil to a minimum.

If you’re looking for a primary that always deals hefty damage at long range, it’s worth picking up the Stoner.

Best sniper Warzone loadout: Kar98k

Attachments

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : Singuard Custom 27.6”

: Singuard Custom 27.6” Laser : Tac Laser

: Tac Laser Optic : Sniper Scope

: Sniper Scope Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

When it comes down to snipers, JGOD outlines there are two meta options in the Swiss K31 and the Kar98k. However, for him, the Kar98k comes out on top just because of the way the Swiss zooms in when you use the scope.

Both snipers are lethal at long distances and the loadout above will ensure you one-shot all your enemies with a well-placed headshot.

Best sniper support Warzone loadout: CW AK47

Attachments

Ammunition: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

When it comes to sniper support, it’s all about being able to dominate opponents at close to medium and for JGOD, the Cold War AK47 is the best option.

This loadout maximizes ADS speed, making it easy to get the first shot off on an opponent and giving you the best chance to win a gunfight. Not only that, the attachments bolster the AK47’s heavy recoil pattern and allow you to lock onto targets.

Best secondary Warzone loadout: M19

Attachments

Perk: Akimbo

Akimbo Laser: 5mW

5mW Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Trigger Action: Lightweight Trigger

Lightweight Trigger Ammunition: 32 Round Mags

The M19 is the perfect secondary whenever you’re not running Overkill on one of your loadouts. The Akimbo pistols offer huge damage at close range and make it easy to dispatch any opponents pushing your position.

They may not be as strong as an Overkill secondary, but they’re perfect if you want to create a strong Ghost loadout.

So, there you have, those are all of JGOD’s best loadouts for every playstyle in the current meta.

Keep in mind, although these are the meta attachments, it’s key you change any that don’t fit your preference, so feel free to tweak the setups where necessary.