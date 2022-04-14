JGOD reveals best meta sniper support Warzone loadout after Season 2 Reloaded

Warzone guru and YouTuber JGOD has revealed what he thinks is the best sniper support loadout in Season 2 Reloaded.

Over the years, Warzone’s arsenal of weapons has continued to grow and although that gives players countless customization options, it can be difficult to know which guns are worth using.

This is especially true when looking to create a versatile loadout, as it’s important your setup is capable of competing in every gunfight, no matter the range.

As a result, a lot of the community gravitates toward “sniper support” classes which offer the long-range threat of the rifle, and a medium-range AR or SMG that can eliminate enemies at close to medium distances.

Advertisement

Luckily, Warzone YouTuber JGOD has outlined the perfect sniper support class in Season 2 Reloaded, and it’s deadly on both Caldera and Rebirth Island.

JGOD’s Kar98k & Cooper Carbine sniper support class

Kar98k

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″

Singuard Custom 27.6″ Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Stock: STVOL Precision Comb

Cooper Carbine

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: 22″ Cooper Custom

22″ Cooper Custom Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Compressed Rounds

Compressed Rounds Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk2: Fully Loaded

Although JGOD outlines 10 sniper support options in his video and gives a special shoutout to the Milano and Cold War AK47, it’s the Cooper Carbine that takes the top spot in the current meta.

Describing it as “arguably the best weapon for sniper support” in Season 2 Reloaded, the Cooper Carbine has an incredible ADS time, excellent mobility, and a solid rate of fire.

This makes it the perfect sniper support weapon as it thrives at medium to close range when kitted out with the correct attachments.

Advertisement

Not only that, the gun has a lethal TTK which is only enhanced by the Recoil Booster and 22″ Cooper Custom.

In the sniper slot, JGOD showcases the Swiss K31 and the Kar98k as both options are considered top tier, so the choice ultimately comes down to preference.

However, we’ve decided to include the Kar98k as it’s currently the more popular option and deals deadly headshot damage at long range.

This allows you to pick off enemies at a distance, and if a squad decides to push your position, the Cooper Carbine will dispatch them with ease.

Advertisement

It’s worth remembering that attachments all come down to preference, so experimenting and changing them up will benefit your performance in the long run.