JGOD reveals best LAPA SMG loadout for Warzone Season 6

Warzone content creator JGOD has revealed his best class setup for the new LAPA SMG, which greatly bolsters the gun’s damage potential.

The LAPA SMG arrived in Warzone alongside The Haunting of Verdansk event, which has brought a new ghoulish event to the battle royale. While it’s still too early to tell if the LAPA has what it takes to overthrow the top SMG meta picks, it certainly has all the early signs of becoming a popular weapon.

Not only does this Cold War SMG come packed with an incredibly high rate of fire, but it also has great mobility and damage. If you’re planning to unlock Warzone’s LAPA SMG and dominate the Season 6 competition, then you can’t go wrong with JGOD’s best LAPA loadout.

JGOD’s LAPA Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 7.9” Rifled barrel

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: SAS Combat Stock

Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd

JGOD’s LAPA loadout bolsters the SMG’s damage, range, mobility, and fire rate. This makes it a great all-around build for any player looking to maximize their close-quarters DPS. First up, is the Agency Suppressor and 7.9” Rifled barrel.

Both these attachments enhance the gun’s damage range, bullet velocity, recoil control, and even suppress your shots. Having an increased fire rate is important for any SMG, especially if you’re looking to quickly get the drop on your foes.

Pair these two attachments with the added ADS speed from the Tiger Team Spotlight and you have an incredibly reactive weapon. While the LAPA may be able to beam down your enemies in close-range firefights, we recommend switching to an AR for those mid-range engagements.

The SAS Combat Stock is also another must-have attachment as it increases the gun’s overall movement speed, enabling you to effortlessly react to incoming threats. Lastly, the STANAG 50 Rnd gives you enough ammunition to gun for multi-kill without constantly having to reload.