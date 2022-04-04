JGOD reveals best “close-range meta” Warzone loadout in Season 2 Reloaded

Warzone guru and YouTuber JGOD has revealed what he thinks is the best close-quarter loadout for dominating matches in Season 2 Reloaded.

In every major update, Warzone’s arsenal of weapons continues to grow and it was certainly no different with Season 2 Reloaded. The patch added the Armaguerra 43, a deadly SMG with a lethal fire rate that’s perfect for close-range skirmishes.

Although these new guns give players more customization and choice, it makes it difficult to pinpoint which loadouts are optimal in the current meta.

While you could experiment with countless setups for yourself, it’s often better to let an expert do the thinking for you, that way you can jump into a match knowing you have an effective and strong loadout.

Advertisement

Luckily, Warzone YouTuber JGOD has all the answers, and he’s even revealed the best “close-quarter meta” loadout after the Season 2 Reloaded update.

JGOD’s MP40 & Jak-12 Warzone loadout

MP40

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: VDD 189mm Short

VDD 189mm Short Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Krausnick 33M Folding Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 62 Gorenko 45 Round Mag

62 Gorenko 45 Round Mag Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk: Brace

Brace Perk1: Quick

Jak 12

Muzzle: FORGE TAC Marauder

FORGE TAC Marauder Barrel: ZLR J03699 Torrent

ZLR J03699 Torrent Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Magazine: 20 Round Drum Mags

20 Round Drum Mags Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perks

Double Time

Overkill

Amped

It’s no surprise JGOD has picked out the MP40 for his close-range meta setup, as the SMG is currently the most popular weapon in the entire game. With a lethal TTK and impressive mobility, it’s perfect for eliminating enemies at close quarters on both Rebirth Island and Caldera.

JGOD’s loadout for the gun pushes the MP40’s fire rate to the limit while also boosting the weapon’s mobility. This is absolutely essential in chaotic skirmishes and will give you an opportunity to outmaneuver your opponents.

Advertisement

Alongside the MP40, the Warzone guru has decided to run the Jak-12, a Modern Warfare shotgun that has unmatched face-to-face damage.

Although the weapon has a low overall pick rate among the community, it’s slowly garnering popularity and may become a staple pick on Rebirth Island in the near future. Without a doubt, this is the gun you need to have equipped while clearing out enemies from enclosed spaces.

While these are JGOD’s top picks for the ideal “close-range meta” loadout, he showcases a range of other weapons if the MP40 and Jak 12 do not fit your style of play.

Advertisement

It’s worth remembering that attachments all come down to preference, so experimenting and changing them up will benefit your performance in the long run.