JGOD reveals attachment mistake Warzone players are still making with loadouts

Ryan Lemay . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

Knowing when to use sustained recoil attachments versus initial firing recoil attachments could drastically improve your Warzone loadouts. JGOD released a guide correcting the common mistake.

The Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update significantly nerfed assault rifles, bringing them in line with other classes.

When discussing the nerfs, the developers said that “[t]he current health of the long-range assault rifle category is not where we’d like it to be, as it stands, the best performing builds are ones that result in the least amount or recoil.”

The Bar, STG-44, Cooper Carbine, NZ41 and KG M40 all received substantial nerfs, allowing old favorites such as the AMAX, Kilo, and M13 returned into the Warzone meta.

CoD YouTuber JGOD discussed a common mistake Warzone players are making regarding their loadouts and reducing recoil since the most recent update.

JGOD reveals common Warzone loadout mistake

Activision The Cooper Carbine was nerfed in the Season 4 Reloaded update.

Using sym.gg the Warzone player shared data on the difference between maximizing initial recoil versus sustained recoil.

Initial firing attachments improve the stability of a gun’s first few shots in a magazine. Sustained recoil attachments improve shots in the middle and towards the end of a magazine.

JGOD recommends maximizing one or the other depending on the weapon.

First JGOD shared a clip of a Cooper Carbine and compared side by side initial recoil versus sustained recoil.

The Cooper Carbine is best optimized maximizing full sustained recoil because it makes the gun easier to control after a slight initial kick.

However, the Warzone expert believes the AS44 should have maximized initial recoil because the initial weapon kick is far more punishing than with the Cooper Carbine.

Here are both recommended weapon loadouts:

Cooper Carbine full sustained recoil loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: 22″ Cooper Custom

22″ Cooper Custom Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Cooper Custom Padded

Cooper Custom Padded Underbarrel: M1941 Handstop

M1941 Handstop Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Perk :Tight Grip

:Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

AS44 Initial recoil loadout

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Kovalevskaya 615mm

Kovalevskaya 615mm Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Zac 128 Custom

Zac 128 Custom Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Magazine

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Magazine Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Perk : Disable

: Disable Perk 2: Fully Loaded

The Season 4 Reloaded update nerfed assault rifles, but these classes should help you still find success and better manage recoil.