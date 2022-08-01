JGOD reveals attachment mistake Warzone players are still making with loadouts

Knowing when to use sustained recoil attachments versus initial firing recoil attachments could drastically improve your Warzone loadouts. JGOD released a guide correcting the common mistake.
The Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update significantly nerfed assault rifles, bringing them in line with other classes.
When discussing the nerfs, the developers said that “[t]he current health of the long-range assault rifle category is not where we’d like it to be, as it stands, the best performing builds are ones that result in the least amount or recoil.”
The Bar, STG-44, Cooper Carbine, NZ41 and KG M40 all received substantial nerfs, allowing old favorites such as the AMAX, Kilo, and M13 returned into the Warzone meta.
CoD YouTuber JGOD discussed a common mistake Warzone players are making regarding their loadouts and reducing recoil since the most recent update.
JGOD reveals common Warzone loadout mistake
Using sym.gg the Warzone player shared data on the difference between maximizing initial recoil versus sustained recoil.
Initial firing attachments improve the stability of a gun’s first few shots in a magazine. Sustained recoil attachments improve shots in the middle and towards the end of a magazine.
JGOD recommends maximizing one or the other depending on the weapon.
First JGOD shared a clip of a Cooper Carbine and compared side by side initial recoil versus sustained recoil.
The Cooper Carbine is best optimized maximizing full sustained recoil because it makes the gun easier to control after a slight initial kick.
However, the Warzone expert believes the AS44 should have maximized initial recoil because the initial weapon kick is far more punishing than with the Cooper Carbine.
Here are both recommended weapon loadouts:
Cooper Carbine full sustained recoil loadout
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: 22″ Cooper Custom
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock: Cooper Custom Padded
- Underbarrel: M1941 Handstop
- Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk:Tight Grip
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
AS44 Initial recoil loadout
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: Kovalevskaya 615mm
- Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock: Zac 128 Custom
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Magazine
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Perk: Disable
- Perk 2: Fully Loaded
The Season 4 Reloaded update nerfed assault rifles, but these classes should help you still find success and better manage recoil.