JGOD highlights new RAAL MG Warzone loadout to “melt” through lobbies

With Warzone Season 5 reintroducing the RAAL MG Light Machine Gun, popular YouTuber JGOD has rapidly thrown together the optimal loadout to help you “melt” through games across Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

While the RAAL MG was originally available as ground loot in Warzone, the Modern Warfare LMG finally made its full arrival part-way through Season 5.

Now, the beastly weapon is free for all to use and thus, build loadouts around.

It may not be dominating the meta right away, but the RAAL MG is certainly no pushover either. If you’re looking for something new to test out or just want to mix up your LMG classes, there’s no good reason to overlook the latest option.

Advertisement

Once you’ve unlocked the new gun and pushed through to the maximum weapon level, here’s JGOD’s optimal loadout to get you a leg up in Warzone.

JGOD’s RAAL MG Warzone loadout

Muzzle: RAAL Monocore

Barrel: 32.0” RAAL Line Breaker

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: FFS Oblique

First up, it’s worth noting how the RAAL MG functions in Warzone. As yet another Modern Warfare LMG, it comes with similar “drawbacks” to the likes of the PKM or the Bruen.

That means the RAAL handles rather “slow” in terms of ADS speed and reload speed, but it does “hit pretty hard,” JGOD assured.

The best way to help counter this sluggishness is through a Tac Laser. While it won’t completely overhaul the LMG, it provides that slight improvement to ADS speed which can be vital in the heat of combat.

Advertisement

Read More: Best Warzone landing spots on Verdansk map in Season 5

Next up, JGOD recommended against using any Ammunition attachments.

While there is a 50 Round Belt, its benefits “just [aren’t] practical,” he explained. The base reload speed of the RAAL MG comes in at 7.5 seconds, with the smaller mag barely adjusting that hefty animation time.

Therefore, your remaining attachments should focus elsewhere. JGOD honed in on the RAAL Monocore Muzzle which acts as a “Monolithic Suppressor that’s gonna give you range and bullet velocity.”

Moreover, the YouTuber also added the 32.0” RAAL Line Breaker Barrel and the FFS Oblique Underbarrel for further bullet velocity and ADS speed improvements.

Last but not least is an Optic of your choosing. The VLK 3.0x Optic is a solid pick for all-ranges but the choice here is ultimately down to your preference.

Advertisement

With this optimal loadout at the ready, a “fast Time To Kill” will help you “melt” through lobbies in no time.