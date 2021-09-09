 JGOD picks best Warzone loadouts after Krig 6 nerf in Season 5 Reloaded - Dexerto
JGOD picks best Warzone loadouts after Krig 6 nerf in Season 5 Reloaded

Published: 9/Sep/2021 12:41

by James Busby
JGOD best Warzone loadouts
JGOD / Activision

JGOD Warzone Warzone Season 5

With the Krig 6 receiving a hefty nerf in Warzone’s Season 5 Reloaded update, Call of Duty content creator JGOD has revealed his top three loadouts. 

The Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update is finally live, which means Raven Software has nerfed a number of weapons. One of the biggest changes comes to the Krig 6, which has had its damage lowered and weapon kick adjusted. This has led to many Warzone players looking for a new AR to replace this once-dominant weapon. 

Fortunately, popular Warzone content creator JGOD has revealed three loadouts that could dominate after the recent weapon balance changes. Whether you’re looking to replace the Krig 6 or just wish to raise your KD, then these weapons will enable you to do just that. 

JGOD’s best Warzone Season 5 Reloaded loadouts

Just like every Warzone update, JGOD has highlighted a number of loadouts that will likely become meta picks. This time the YouTuber has highlighted three ARs that could replace the Krig 6.

Not only do all of these weapons deal great damage, but they also enable you to claim kills across long-range engagements.

1. QBZ loadout

QBZ-83 Warzone loadout
Treyarch / Activision
The QBZ may have a lot of recoil, but it really packs a punch.

Attachments

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 16.5” Ranger 
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x 
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip 
  • Magazine: STANAG 60 Rnd Drum 

2. Stoner 63

Stoner 63 Warzone
Activision / Treyarch
The Stoner 63 continues to be solid LMG in Season 5.

Attachments

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 21.8” Task Force
  • Optic: Royal & Kross 4x
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip 
  • Magazine: 120 Rnd 

3. FARA

FARA 83 loadout
Activision
While the FARA 83’s fire rate may be on the slow side, it still deals great damage.

Attachments

  • Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
  • Barrel: 18.7” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel 
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x 
  • Magazine: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd 
  • Rear Grip: GRU Elastic Wrap 

All of the above builds also utilize the meta MAC-10 loadout, which continues to dominate in close-quarters firefights. Make sure you use the build below to ensure you’re competitive across all engagement ranges: 

MAC-10

MAC-10 Warzone
Activision / Treyarch
The MAC-10 is still the best SMG in Warzone.

Attachments

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 5.9 Task Force
  • Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight
  • Stock: Raider Stock
  • Ammunition: STANAG 53 round drum

While the meta can still change as more players discover new options in the Season 5 Reloaded update, for now, JGOD’s top three picks certainly make a strong addition to any loadout. 

