JGOD picks best Warzone loadouts after Krig 6 nerf in Season 5 Reloaded

With the Krig 6 receiving a hefty nerf in Warzone’s Season 5 Reloaded update, Call of Duty content creator JGOD has revealed his top three loadouts.

The Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update is finally live, which means Raven Software has nerfed a number of weapons. One of the biggest changes comes to the Krig 6, which has had its damage lowered and weapon kick adjusted. This has led to many Warzone players looking for a new AR to replace this once-dominant weapon.

Fortunately, popular Warzone content creator JGOD has revealed three loadouts that could dominate after the recent weapon balance changes. Whether you’re looking to replace the Krig 6 or just wish to raise your KD, then these weapons will enable you to do just that.

JGOD’s best Warzone Season 5 Reloaded loadouts

Just like every Warzone update, JGOD has highlighted a number of loadouts that will likely become meta picks. This time the YouTuber has highlighted three ARs that could replace the Krig 6.

Not only do all of these weapons deal great damage, but they also enable you to claim kills across long-range engagements.

1. QBZ loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 16.5” Ranger

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: STANAG 60 Rnd Drum



2. Stoner 63

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 21.8” Task Force

Optic: Royal & Kross 4x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 120 Rnd

3. FARA

Attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 18.7” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Magazine: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

Rear Grip: GRU Elastic Wrap

All of the above builds also utilize the meta MAC-10 loadout, which continues to dominate in close-quarters firefights. Make sure you use the build below to ensure you’re competitive across all engagement ranges:

MAC-10

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 5.9 Task Force

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: Raider Stock

Ammunition: STANAG 53 round drum

While the meta can still change as more players discover new options in the Season 5 Reloaded update, for now, JGOD’s top three picks certainly make a strong addition to any loadout.