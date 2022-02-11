JGOD explains why Warzone should still take more ideas from Apex Legends

Warzone guru JGOD has explained why it’s fine for Call of Duty’s battle royale to nab some of Apex Legends’ most popular features, saying it should happen more often.

As the battle royale genre has expanded over the years, game developers have been trying to one-up each other and stay ahead of their competition with the addition of new features and ideas.

With some of the features being incredibly game-breaking, and adding a new element to the game, players don’t wait too long before wanting to see their battle royale of choice take inspiration from other.

It has happened plenty of times over the last few years with loot vaults, player reboots, and beyond. With Warzone Pacific Season 2 on the horizon, Raven Software have taken a page out of Apex Legends’ book with redeploy balloons, and that’s a not bad thing according to JGOD.

In his February 9 video, the Warzone guru was discussing all of the new features coming in Season 2 – including the Bombers, Armored War Machines, and new locations.

When the announcement for the redeploy balloons came through, he immediately noted the similarity to Apex Legends, and not PUBG as some players first thought. “This is basically copy and paste from Apex Legends, and that’s ok!” he started.

“I really wish Call of Duty would do more of that because there are so many instances where it’s like ‘lets try and reinvent the wheel’ but no bro, it works, let’s just do it. Unless you’re going to improve on it, which they often don’t, but I mean if somebody has perfected redeploy balloons, perfect.”

Timestamp of 1:50

The YouTuber also touched on the Decontamination Station that is also being added to Warzone, which works like the Heat Shield from Apex. Though, that isn’t a straight copy paste as changes have been made.

At the end of the day, battle royale devs are going to continue to be ‘inspired’ by their rivals, but make the features make sense for their game. So, expect to see more in the future.