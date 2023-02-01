JGOD claims Warzone 2’s Ashika Island has key advantage over Rebirth Island

Warzone 2 guru JGOD believes the new Resurgence map, Ashika Island, already has a big advantage over previous Warzone maps like Rebirth Island.

When Warzone 2 first launched, plenty of players questioned the developers’ choice to not have a dedicated Resurgence mode or map.

The quickfire mode was a favorite in the original Warzone, especially as it was helped by the introduction of smaller maps like Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep. It meant games were faster and more action-packed.

Some fans have been asking for Rebirth to make a return in Warzone 2, but the devs have decided against a third iteration of the map. Instead, they’re adding Ashika Island, and JGOD believes it already has an advantage over its smaller predecessors.

Article continues after ad

JGOD gives early thoughts on Warzone 2’s new Ashika Island map

The Warzone stats guru highlighted the new map shortly after its reveal on January 31, giving some early thoughts on how he believes it’ll play out.

When he took a closer look at some of the new POIs, JGOD noted that the map will have a “gloomy” atmosphere thanks to the weather. Though, that’s not a bad thing.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Interesting color choices. It is a little bit darker and gloomier, which is not necessarily what I like, I’d like it to be vibrant and visible, kind of what we had at the end of Rebirth,” he said. “But, then again, there are instances where you look at the sun. So, I think this is better than having to stare at the sun.”

Article continues after ad

Timestamp of 1:00

The lighting of previous maps caused major headaches – both literally and figuratively – to players, to the point where the devs had to implement changes.

They could also shine a bit more light on Ashika Island after it releases on February 15, but players won’t mind not having their eyes ruined by unbearable sun glare.