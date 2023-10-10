JGOD can’t believe more Modern Warfare 3 players aren’t using the tac-stance

Call of Duty expert JGOD questioned why more players aren’t using the new tac-stance movement feature in Modern Warfare 3.

At the top of several Modern Warfare 3 community wishlists was overhauling the game’s movement system. Sledgehammer Games delivered on several fronts to increase the pace of matches. Some examples include quicker mantling speeds, firing during and immediately and after sliding, and an increase in tactical sprint durations.

MW3 also marked the return of slide canceling, a fan-favorite movement mechanic first introduced in MW2019. The initial excitement for slide canceling quickly soured as players discovered a “horrible” delay after the animation. Sledgehammer Games responded by promising slide timing changes for the beta’s second weekend.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With all eyes on sliding and mantling, MW3’s new tac-stance feature has completely flown under the radar. JGOD explained why more players should consider learning how to utilize the versatile movement mechanic.

Activision

Why more players should learn how to use tac-stance in Modern Warfare 3

Activision described tac-stance as a “perfect middle ground between hip-firing and aiming down sights.” Operators automatically fire in the tac-stance canted iron sight position while sliding. The awkward side-firing mechanic takes time to get used to, but it offers a much tighter bullet spread than hip-firing.

Article continues after ad

The combination of tighter recoil and improved mobility and handling drew JGOD in.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

JGOD explained why players need to re-wire their brains to stop slide-cancel spamming. “Slide canceling doesn’t reset your tactical sprint, so there isn’t much reason to do it unless it’s deliberate.”

Article continues after ad

Instead of canceling the slide, players can tac-stance during the slide animation to catch enemies off guard in a building or from around a corner.

Tac-stance gets even more interesting when paired with an Infantry Vest and Tactical Pads. Infantry Vest increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time, while Tactical Pads increase slide duration and full ADS while sliding and improve stance transition speeds.

Article continues after ad

JGOD concluded: “They added this new feature, and a lot of people don’t realize how good and how broken it is. I think there are still some issues with it that need tuning, but I would say once it gets finalized, it will be one of those movements that’s crazy.”

Article continues after ad

It will be interesting to see how player perception evolves as they get more comfortable with the new Modern Warfare 3 movement mechanic.