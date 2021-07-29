JGOD picks his best Warzone barrels for Black Ops Cold War ARs

Warzone content creator JGOD is one of the community’s leaders when it comes to loadout customization guides. Breaking down the list of Black Ops Cold War ARs, he’s picked the Barrel attachment players should be using on each.

Barrels are extremely important when it comes to assault rifles, as this attachment slot has one of the biggest impacts on recoil. The barrel influences the speed and the effective damage range that the weapon will have.

In one of his latest videos, JGOD uses his meta build for all of these weapons as he tests two barrels for each one. Using head-to-head comparisons versus barrel four and barrel six, JGOD uses these numbers in the order that the attachment is unlocked.

So, let’s dive into the list.

JGOD’s best barrels for Cold War ARs

Warzone is mostly dominated by the same weapons that are defined as the “meta” which in this case would include popular ARs like the Krig 6 and the C58.

Here’s a look at the main meta Cold War assault rifles that are used and which Barrel attachment JGOD thinks is best.

Krig 6

Barrel: 19.7″ Ranger

Using this barrel is ideal for the Krig because its recoil is more defined. All players need to do is pull down and to the left for a couple of bullets. This also has more room for error over the other barrel and is a bit easier to control with the bullet velocity.

C58

Barrel: 18.5″ Task Force

The C58 has been one of Season Four’s top ARs and JGOD says to use the Task Force barrel even though they are almost similar. The YouTuber says this barrel feels better and is the main meta build for the C58.

XM4

Barrel: 13.5″ Task Force

As JGOD puts it, the Task Force barrel is “hands down the way to go.” There is no question here as the recoil and bullet velocity doesn’t come anywhere close to 13.7″ Extended as it does to the Task Force barrel.

The spread mainly just goes up and takes a slight right so the main focus would be pulling down when using this loadout.

FARA 83

Barrel: 18.7″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

When using the FARA with the Spetsnaz RPK Barrel barrel it creates a tighter spread and is more uniform. This makes it easier to control and get those long-range kills.

QBZ-83

Barrel: 15.5″ Task Force

The QBZ is a newer weapon in the meta and isn’t as popular. JGOD has mentioned before that it is good for players with really precise aim. In this guide, he says to go with the Task Force Barrel but it doesn’t really matter because the difference is very minuscule.

If you want more in-depth looks you can take a look at our full tier list and weapons guide for Warzone as of Season Four.