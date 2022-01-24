JGOD breaks down best Warzone loadout after Season 1 Reloaded update

Warzone guru and YouTuber JGOD has revealed what he thinks is the best “meta” loadout for dominating matches after the Season 1 Reloaded update.
With so many weapons available to customize in Warzone, it can be difficult to build a meta setup that gives you an advantage over your opponents.
Especially now the Vanguard integration has gone live, there are more attachments than ever before to choose from, so it’s easy to get overwhelmed while creating a class.
As a result, it’s often a better idea to let a Warzone guru do the thinking for you, that way you can jump into your matches and start dominating right away.
Luckily, Warzone YouTuber JGOD has all the answers, and he’s even revealed the best “meta” loadout after the Season 1 Reloaded update.
JGOD’s MP40 & Bren Warzone loadout
MP40
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mag
- Ammo Type: Incendiary
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk: Unmarked
- Perk1: Quick
Bren
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Barrel: Queen’s 705mm Royal
- Optic: SVT 40 PU Scope 3-6x
- Stock: Queen’s Model 11 BH
- Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 40 Round Mag
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk: Tight Grip
- Perk1: On-Hand
Perks
- E.O.D
- Overkill
- Amped
For starters, JGOD’s “meta” Warzone loadout includes the MP40 in the first weapon slot. This pint-sized SMG packs-a-punch at close-range and is currently the most picked gun in the entire game, so it makes sense that it has made an appearance here.
Kitted out with attachments that maximize the weapon’s overall damage output and mobility, it’s the perfect gun for pushing an enemy squad aggressively or clearing a building filled with campers.
Of course, the MP40 does have a limited range, so JGOD has accounted for that with the second gun in his loadout.
In the next slot, JGOD has chosen the Bren LMG and this hefty weapon is designed to take out opponents at medium to long-range.
Having this in your back pocket gives this loadout a huge amount of versatility, and will make you a force to be reckoned with against any squad.
With the attachments all bolstering the Bren’s recoil and pushing its damage to the limit, it’s safe to say any enemy on the receiving end is going to be taken out in an instant
That rounds off JGOD’s best Warzone loadout following the Season 1 Reloaded update, don’t forget to tweak the builds to your preference if any attachments don’t fit your playstyle.
