JAK Protean conversion kit two-shot kills in MW3 but comes with a catch

Modern Warfare 3’s latest conversion kit, the JAK Protean, adds to a growing list of powerful weapon transformations that dominate multiplayer and Warzone.

If players complete Season 5 week four challenges, they unlock the JAK Protean conversion kit, which increases the firing rate of the otherwise slow-firing RAAL MG.

However, Warzone Meta discovered that the attachment can one-shot kill headshots and two-shot kill enemies anywhere to the body while using semi-auto mode in MW3. To change a weapon’s fire mode, players must press left on the D-pad on Xbox and PlayStation.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said about this conversion kit’s success in Warzone. The JAK Protean is only a four-shot kill in semi-auto mode, and that goes down to three with a headshot. As a result, the time-to-kill speeds fall far short of other meta-long-range options.

Despite its shortcomings in battle royale matches, the JAK Protean shreds in multiplayer and deserves consideration.

Best JAK Protean loadout in MW3

Dexerto

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Quartermaster Suppressor Ammunition: .338 Mag High Velocity

.338 Mag High Velocity Optic: Corio Eaglesye 2.5x

Corio Eaglesye 2.5x Magazine: 100 Round Belt Mag

100 Round Belt Mag Conversion Kit: JAK Protean

Season 5 introduced the Quartermaster Suppressor, and players have argued that it is currently the best muzzle option.

The Quartermaster Suppressor improves gun kick and horizontal and vertical recoil. Players have gravitated toward this attachment because it only nerfs ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds by six percent, while other muzzles have a harsher movement penalty, and it’s the best choice for the RAAL MG.

Next up, .338 Mag High Velocity increases bullet velocity, which will be useful for a slower-firing semi-auto loadout. In addition, having a 100 Round Belt Mag means players won’t have to worry about reloading too much.

And while the conversion kit comes with a built-in telescopic scope, we believe the Corio Eaglesye 2.5x provides the best sightline for short to medium-range engagements.

Players should use this loadout while they have a chance, as Sledgehammer Games has regularly nerfed conversion kits shortly after becoming popular.

On Aug. 6, the JAK Cataclysm conversion kit got heavily nerfed one week after getting introduced, since it easily two-shot killed enemies in Warzone.