JAK Cataclysm set to take over Warzone as conversion kit downs enemies in two shots

With the JAK Cataclysm equipped, the RPK transforms into a .50 cal rifle capable of downing enemies in two shots, making it one of the best conversion kits in Warzone.

When Season 4 started on May 29, Sledgehammer Games re-introduced the iconic Kar98K. The marksman rifle instantly became the best weapon in Warzone, shredding through enemies with two shots to any body part.

As part of the July 2 update, the Kar98k’s damage modifiers were nerfed, meaning the marksman rifle can now kill extremities with three shots instead of two. Players celebrated the change as it opened the door for other long-range weapons.

That’s where the JAK Cataclysm conversion kit comes in. With one headshot mixed in, the conversion kit downs enemies in two shots and is poised to become one of the most used sniper rifles to rival the Kar98k.

Best JAK Cataclysm loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L

Sonic Suppressor L Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser

SL Razorhawk Laser Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Conversion Kit: JAK Cataclysm

Our loadout focuses on improving mobility without losing the signature firepower that makes this weapon special. To start, the Sonic Suppressor L muzzle improves bullet velocity and damage range.

Next, the SL Razorhawk Laser gives massive boosts to aim walking steadiness, sprint to fire, and aim down sight speeds. As a tradeoff, the green laser is always visible to enemies. However, that won’t be an issue when you down an enemy before they know what hit them.

Along the same lines, the True-Tac Grip also helps aid sprint to fire and aim down-sight speeds. We recommend using the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x as it provides the cleanest line of sight and a versatile optic, best suited for medium to long-range gunfights.

Burning one of your five attachments on a conversion kit is annoying, but this devastatingly powerful transformation makes up for that sacrifice.

if this JAK Cataclysm doesn’t live up to expectations, or you need a weapon to pair the rifle with, check out our guide on the best Warzone loadouts in Season 5.