Itzwarsz duo wins $70K Cash App Warzone tournament: final placements

BoomTV partnered with Cash App to bring us the latest Warzone tournament, where $70,000 was up for grabs to the winners — with a unique twist for their subscribers.

With Warzone tournaments coming through on a near-weekly basis, competition is better than ever as the world's top streamers grow accustomed to duo challenges. The latest event featured many of the biggest names as BoomTV and Cash App teamed up for a major August 31 event.

$70,000 was up for grabs for the winning team, though it came with a twist this time around. Subscribers were able to get in on the prize pool split as the winning duo would be awarded a huge sum just for their loyal viewers.

Cash App Games Warzone Tournament recap

While a number of new duos took to Verdansk for the first time in this event, no one quite expected them to make it as far as seasoned competitors. Many former Warzone event winners were stunned by powerhouse squads right out of the gate. From Aydan & MuTeX to KingRichard & Jukeyz, many of the most successful duos found themselves out of the running early on.

Without dropping so much as a single map throughout the entire upper bracket, Symfuhny & HusKerrs dominated their way through to the Grand Finals. They were the most formidable duo on Verdansk by a huge margin and their pressure didn't let up as the competition came to a close.

They squared off against itzwarsz & vxpulear in the final series of the day. A close scoreline in the first map kept things tight, but it was the underdogs who cruised through against all odds. Itzwarsz & vxpulear took three maps in a row against the undefeated duo and took home the ultimate prize.

Cash App Games Warzone Tournament results (Top 8)

Place Team $ Prize Money 1st itzwarsz & vxpulear $70,000 2nd Symfuhny & HusKerrs - 3rd Destroy & ClutchBelk - 4th NICKMERCS & ImNio - Top 6 Vikkstar123 & fifakillvizualz - Top 6 Trainwreckstv & FeLo - Top 8 Tommey & AlmxndTV - Top 8 Tfue & SuperEvan -

Cash App Games Warzone Tournament streams

As with previous Boom TV and Cash App collaborations, the main event was livestreamed on the Cash App Twitch channel which we've embedded below. Of course, the majority of players were also streaming with a delay on their own respective channels as well.

Fresh off the back of their hectic Championship Weekend, the event was casted by legendary Call of Duty League duo, Clint ‘Maven’ Evans and Joe ‘MerK’ Deluca.

Cash App Games Warzone Tournament format

The format for the Cash App Games Warzone tournament was two-versus-two duos. Both duos formed a Quad and entered public matchmaking, with the team racking up the most kills in the series progressing to the next stage of the bracket.

Teams battled through a double-elimination bracket, in a bid to make it through to the Grand Finals. Winner’s Round 1 and the Grand Final were played in a best-of-five format, while every other Winner’s Bracket match was a best-of-three. All Loser’s Bracket matches were best-of-ones.

The team that qualified to the Grand Finals from the Winner’s Bracket had a one map advantage over the Loser’s Bracket qualifiers. The winning team received $10,000, while Cash App also gifted $50,000 to the winning teams’ Twitch subscribers. Below is a look at how the full bracket unfolded.

Cash App Games Warzone Tournament start time & teams

This particular event kicked off at 12:00 PM (PT) / 3:00 PM (ET) / 8:00 PM (BST) on August 31.

All teams that compete in the Warzone Cash App Games can be found below.