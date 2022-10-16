Is Warzone going to have a Halloween 2022 event?

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Will Call of Duty: Warzone have another Halloween event this year? Before you begin to jump into Warzone 2.0, here’s what we know so far about the next Warzone Halloween event.

Warzone players have enjoyed a multitude of events since the game’s launch in March 2020. Notably, the developers have brought spooktacular thrills in the form of their Haunting of Verdansk and Rebirth of The Dead events in the past.

Modern Warfare 2 is right around the corner, alongside the arrival of Warzone 2.0. So, as we jump into Caldera and Fortune’s Keep in the meantime, many players are wondering if the devs will unleash another terrifying event.

Here’s what you need to know about the next potential Halloween event in Warzone.

Is there going to be a Halloween 2022 event in Warzone?

With the release of Modern Warfare 2 on October 28, it is unlikely that a new Halloween event will occur in Warzone. While we won’t rule it out completely, it is worth noting that Raven Software confirmed that Season 5 Reloaded would act as the “final major update” for the original Warzone.

Activision / Infinity Ward Warzone’s Halloween event gave the map a major spooky makeover.

Moreover, events like The Haunting have been previously announced through detailed roadmaps. As none of the dev team have suggested or teased an event coming in October, it might be time to leave your spooky Operator skins behind.

There’s also the point to be made that Vanguard dropped on 5 November 2021, so there was ample time for a Halloween event in the preceding titles. This year’s pre-Halloween release means there’s not the same window of opportunity for spooky content.

Will there be new Halloween 2022 playlists in Warzone?

On the off chance that the developers drop a surprise Halloween event, it is still possible that some familiar playlists will return. Modes like Rebirth of The Dead could bring zombies back into Warzone, alongside crates filled with startling jumpscares. However, this is purely speculation.

Warzone 2.0 launches on November 16, so be sure to keep updated with all the latest news and guides.