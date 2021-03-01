Is Warzone coming to CoD Mobile? New evidence suggests possible Verdansk plans - Dexerto

If a recent survey is to be believed, there may be plans for Warzone’s map Verdansk to come to Call of Duty: Mobile’s battle royale mode sometime in the near future.

If you’re a Call of Duty: Mobile fan but you’ve been wanting a new battle royale map to sink your teeth into then there may be some good news for you on the horizon.

In a recent survey shared by Twitter user and CoD leaker ModernWarzone, Activision is asking players directly if they are interested in “new battle royale maps” coming to the game, specifically mentioning Warzone’s Verdansk map and Black Ops 4’s Blackout map as candidates.

Of course, this isn’t foolproof evidence that Verdansk is coming to the game, however, it seems like Activision is at least considering it, which does make sense.

Verdansk has been available since Warzone released to the public and Call of Duty: Mobile does get content from Modern Warfare and Warzone from time to time, with the AS VAL coming to the game in the near future.

Additionally, with speculation and leaks running rampant about Verdansk getting blown up and possibly removed from the game in April 2021, it makes sense that Activision would want the map to live on in some way after it’s gone in the main title.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Call of Duty Mobile has launched surveys asking their players if they’d like to see “New Battle Royale Maps, such as Verdansk from #CallOfDuty #Warzone”. This adds to the evidence of Warzone coming to COD mobile. pic.twitter.com/pf5EBBeRdD — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) March 1, 2021

Still, this is far from confirmation that Verdansk is coming to Call of Duty: Mobile and even if it is, it might be a while before fans see it in-game, especially considering just how massive and detailed it is.

Interestingly enough, a job listing hinted that a version of Warzone was in the works for mobile devices last year so it’s unclear if that’s still the plan or if the devs now want to simply bring the map over to the full mobile game.

If Verdansk does come, then it wouldn’t be surprising if some serious changes would have to be made to the map itself. Maybe we’ll end up getting a cutdown version, or maybe we won’t get anything related to the map whatsoever. Only time will tell.