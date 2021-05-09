Is Terminator coming to Warzone? Rambo & Die Hard leaks fuel more crossover rumors - Dexerto

With Warzone looking set to do crossovers with Rambo and Die Hard, some Call of Duty fans have been asking if the Terminator will be next. So, here’s what we know so far.

When it comes to crossovers between battle royale games and pop culture, Epic Games and Fortnite has set the bar incredibly high. They’ve had crossovers with a whole host of pop culture icons in TV, movies, music, sports, and even other video games.

Warzone has gotten in on the trend just a little bit with the Haunting of Verdansk event having skins from Halloween movies like SAW and the Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Now, as Verdansk has gone back in time to the 1980s, it looks as if more crossovers are coming with Rambo and Die Hard already being teased, but could the Terminator be next?

Will there be a Terminator crossover in Warzone?

That’s right, if you’re out of the loop, the teasers for Rambo and Die Hard operators in Warzone have begun on Twitter with countless references to the classic 80’s movies.

The Terminator has been caught up in the rumors after the main Call of Duty Twitter account quote tweeted a post asking them to add action heroes like Rambo, Terminator, Chuck Norris, and members of the A Team with a thinking emoji.

The devs haven’t gone any further than that post, and they certainly haven’t teased the Terminator as much as the others, but don’t rule it out.

Terminator in Warzone leaks

Some leakers have also played up to the hype and added some confusion by claiming outright that a Terminator crossover is coming. That’s not been confirmed yet.

Additionally, Tom ‘LongSensation’ Henderson put the Terminator down as one crossover he’d like to see, which some social media users have taken to mean that it’s happening. Again, nothing has been confirmed.

Somewhat confirmed, we could also see a Terminator & Chuck Norris operator along the line 👀 pic.twitter.com/HaSnEDNPFf — Black Ops Cold War Newz (@WarzoneNewz) May 6, 2021

Adding a Terminator skin to Warzone alongside Rambo and Die Hard would make a lot of sense, given how big all three franchises are. Plus, the first Terminator movie released in 1984, so it’s in the current time frame as Verdansk.

What would be interesting is the fact that Fortnite had a Terminator crossover during their last season with Sarah Connor and T-800 cosmetic sets.

Would the fact that Fortnite did it first stop Activision and Raven from pursuing a crossover? It’s unknown, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

If anything new comes to light regarding Warzone and the Terminator, be sure to check back as we’ll have the latest updates here in this post.