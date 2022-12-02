Is Rebirth Island coming to Warzone 2?

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Wondering when Rebirth Island will be coming to Warzone 2? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know about the map’s possible return.

Rebirth Island originally made its debut in Warzone as part of Season One content for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. However, now that the original Warzone has rebranded to Warzone Caldera, the 40-player map is now missing from rotation.

Not only did Rebirth Island prove incredibly popular amongst the game’s playerbase, but it also provided plenty of intense close-quarter firefights. This made it the perfect place to level up guns and grind out attachments.

As result, many Warzone 2 players will be curious to know whether Rebirth Island will be making its way to Warzone 2. So, here’s everything we currently know about the map’s long-awaited return.

Will Rebirth Island come to Warzone 2?

Activision Rebirth Island featured a lot of intense firefights.

As of writing, Activision has made no announcement on whether Rebirth Island will be coming to Warzone 2. In fact, the developers have been incredibly tight-lipped about new maps and modes.

So far, players can either play the regular BR or on DMZ, the new extraction-based mode that pits Operators against AI enemies and other squads. While this mode has been praised by the community, those wishing to leave Al Mazrah and play on other Warzone maps don’t currently have much of a choice.

Of course, it’s still early days for Warzone 2 and the developers are busy ironing out a number of the game’s bugs and adding new content to Al Mazrah. Whether we’ll see Rebirth Island or Verdansk added to the game in the future remains to be seen, but for now, that’s all the information we have.

