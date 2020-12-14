Is PSN down? Users report PlayStation Network crash on April 27 - Dexerto

Users across Europem, North America, and other major regions are reporting an outage on PlayStation Network on April 27, which seems to affecting logins and other account services.

If you are trying to play games such as Black Ops Cold War, Warzone or others online, it is possible that you may experience some difficulties, with thousands of users reporting a crash with the service.

It seems as if Sony are aware of the problem, with their PlayStation Network site also registering outages for multiple services.

A number of players are reporting issues with PSN, and it seems like the problem is starting to get more traction.

Advertisement

Some players are reporting that they can access online services, while many others still haven’t had much luck.

As you can see in the graph below, many players are reporting outages with PSN at the time of writing on DownDetector, so if you’re going through this currently, you’re not alone.

That said, many players are still able to get into games on the likes of Warzone and other multiplayer titles, so it’s not exactly clear how or why these issues are affecting certain users.

We’ll be sure to keep this article updated with any new information as it becomes available.