Insane Warzone exploit glitches you into the Gulag with guns

Warzone’s Gulag fights are already hard enough, but one game-breaking glitch is making them even tougher.

From the horrifically broken DMR loadout, bot lobby exploits, and the seemingly never-ending hacking problems, it certainly seems Warzone has been getting off to a rocky start this year. The Black Ops Cold War integration has done very little to ease players’ current concerns with the general health of the game.

While Warzone has had its fair share of game-breaking bugs and notorious glitches, this new Gulag exploit is taking it to a whole new level. Gulag matches are already incredibly competitive and coming out of them alive is an art in itself. If the various aim-bots and wall hackers don’t end up smoking you in the Gulag, then squads using this glitch likely will.

Warzone Gulag glitch explained

The new Warzone Gulag glitch is incredibly easy to do and players are currently using this exploit to grab some easy kills. Of course, this has led to a lot of frustrations in the Warzone community, with many players voicing their concerns online.

Twitter user @Sami_The_Yemeni was messing around with loadout drops when they ended up dropping into the Gulag with their loadout. The video then shows the player killing effortlessly kills their under-equipped opponents as they spawn into the arena.

As you can see from the video above, recreating the glitch is incredibly easy to do. Once the glitch has been performed successfully, players can freely run around the outskirts of the Gulag and mount on the wall to mow down their unsuspecting victims.

While enemy players and the gas can still kill those exploiting this glitch, it’s still a pretty shameful tactic and one players will be hoping for Activision to patch as quickly as possible.