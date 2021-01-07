Logo
Insane Warzone exploit glitches you into the Gulag with guns

Published: 7/Jan/2021 11:27

by James Busby
Warzone’s Gulag fights are already hard enough, but one game-breaking glitch is making them even tougher. 

From the horrifically broken DMR loadout, bot lobby exploits, and the seemingly never-ending hacking problems, it certainly seems Warzone has been getting off to a rocky start this year. The Black Ops Cold War integration has done very little to ease players’ current concerns with the general health of the game.

While Warzone has had its fair share of game-breaking bugs and notorious glitches, this new Gulag exploit is taking it to a whole new level. Gulag matches are already incredibly competitive and coming out of them alive is an art in itself. If the various aim-bots and wall hackers don’t end up smoking you in the Gulag, then squads using this glitch likely will. 

Warzone Gulag glitch explained

The new Warzone Gulag glitch is incredibly easy to do and players are currently using this exploit to grab some easy kills. Of course, this has led to a lot of frustrations in the Warzone community, with many players voicing their concerns online. 

Twitter user @Sami_The_Yemeni was messing around with loadout drops when they ended up dropping into the Gulag with their loadout. The video then shows the player killing effortlessly kills their under-equipped opponents as they spawn into the arena. 

As you can see from the video above, recreating the glitch is incredibly easy to do. Once the glitch has been performed successfully, players can freely run around the outskirts of the Gulag and mount on the wall to mow down their unsuspecting victims.

While enemy players and the gas can still kill those exploiting this glitch, it’s still a pretty shameful tactic and one players will be hoping for Activision to patch as quickly as possible.

Warzone players furious as DMR nerfs actually make the gun more accurate

Published: 7/Jan/2021 6:26

by Brad Norton
Following highly anticipated nerfs to Warzone’s controversial DMR 14, players have lashed out at Raven Software after realizing the weapon is actually better in some ways than it was before.

While the Warzone community rejoiced as nerfs finally arrived for the DMR on January 6, it wasn’t all too long before the joy turned to frustration. A few hours after the patch and various players had determined that the gun’s recoil was surprisingly easier to control than before.

Headshot damage has indeed been reduced as intended. Though the secondary nerf that looked to ‘increase recoil’ has had the opposite effect in practice.

Many players are reporting that they “can’t feel a difference.” Despite the slight damage adjustment, early reactions to the patch indicate the DMR will reign supreme for a little while longer.

In response to the patch breakdown, popular Warzone player NICKMERCS responded with a simple “W.”

Two hours later, however, he came back to update his opinion. “After playing, I take back my W and change it to an L.”

The weapon being just as strong as usual was a common response in our initial thread on Twitter. “With every squad using 4 DMRs you’re still gonna get melted regardless,” one player said. “Still DMRzone man, feels bad,” another chimed in.

Reddit echoed the same sentiment with the community largely calling for another set of nerfs. “It’s done f*** all. Now we get to wait another month. Worst nerf ever.”

It’s still broken,” ‘beeker96’ explained. “They didn’t fix the real issues with the DMR like it’s stupid fast fire rate or extremely high damage at any range to the body. Thing will still 2-3 shot you to the body at distance.”

Comment from discussion beeker96’s comment from discussion "DMR + Mac10 after "nerf"".

The DMR has dominated Warzone’s meta for the majority of Season One. It took weeks for this first set of changes to arrive. Meaning it could be a while yet before the developers take further action. Though with such a strong backlash to the first wave of DMR nerfs, perhaps it won’t take quite as long the next time around.

If you’re hopping back into Warzone anytime soon, expect to still see the DMR more often than any other weapon. It may take another shot or two for players to be wiped out. Though these shots will come with more precision than they did before the update.