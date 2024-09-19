Insane TTK proves MW3 battle rifle is way ahead of Warzone’s meta guns

The Season 6 update introduced a new battle rifle called the DTIR 30-06, and its absurd TTK stats have quickly cemented its place as the best gun in Warzone.

Last season was dominated by the STG44, but there were other strong options in the long-range meta like the SVA 545 and Holger 556, both of which were buffed in the game’s latest update.

Given this, you might expect them to finally be true meta contenders, but the arrival of the DTIR 30-06 has made them all redundant overnight, including the STG.

The DTIR 30-06 deals absurd damage with a TTK of just 508 ms out to 21 meters, bettering every other automatic gun in the game. Its freakish power continues out to 50 meters, where it has a TTK of 636 ms, and even at long range, offering a TTK of 763 ms beyond 80 meters, as verified by TrueGameData.

To put these numbers into context, the STG44 had a time to kill of 600 ms at the start of Season 5 when it was first released, a stat that saw it completely dominate Warzone’s meta The DTIR 30-06 can down enemies 15% faster than that, giving it truly unparalleled lethality.

TrueGameData The DTIR 30-06 outguns every other meta weapon at both close range and long range.

It isn’t just high damage that makes the DTIR so good either, as the new battle rifle is also laser accurate. It has some of the lowest recoil we’ve ever seen on a gun in Warzone, making it very easy to control and keep on target at long range.

If you want to try out the new meta gun, be sure to use the best DTIR 30-06 loadout to get the most out of it. It was built specifically to make the rifle as easy to use as possible, letting everyone dominate their lobbies with ease regardless of skill level. That is until everyone else starts using the DTIR, which we don’t expect to take too long, so be sure to unlock it as fast as possible.