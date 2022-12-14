Insane Modern Warfare 2 flash grenade bug flips your enemies upside down

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

In one of the more head-scratching Modern Warfare 2 bugs yet, flash grenades are now stronger than ever as the tactical equipment can flip your enemies on their heads.

If you’ve jumped into Modern Warfare 2 at any point since its release, there’s a good chance you’ve encountered one bug or another. From game-breaking crashes to missing equipment, many are even claiming the devs at Infinity Ward should be “embarrassed” by the game’s state.

Now, another problem can be added to the list as players have uncovered a devastating, yet hilarious issue with flash grenades. Although this piece of tactical equipment isn’t supposed to cause any damage, only leave your opponents blinded, this glitch is causing some serious headaches.

Seemingly without explanation, flashes can now trigger a bonus effect of flipping an enemy’s perspective. In the blink of an eye, they can go from regular combat on the ground, to having the entire map flipped upside down.

Clearly caught off guard by this bug in a December 13 match, Reddit user ‘M_Mantle7’ was quick to call for flash grenade nerfs after experiencing the issue. For a brief moment, the entire Shoot House map was inverted, with the sky on the floor and the ground on the ceiling. All of this in combination with the pre-existing blind effect.

Not only does the intended stun go off, making your screen completely white, but it’s now followed by a moment of upside-down gameplay. In essence, flash grenades are now twice as effective at disorientating the enemy team.

At the time of writing, there’s no telling exactly what causes this bug. It appears to be random, meaning there’s a chance disaster could strike anytime you’re hit with a flash grenade.

For the time being, it doesn’t appear Infinity Ward is across this particular bug, as the Modern Warfare 2 Trello board remains absent of any mention. It should only be a matter of time until this pesky issue is ironed out though, so we’ll keep you posted here when that day comes.