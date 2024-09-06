Insane Black Ops 6 movement already buffed before launch

Black Ops 6 beta’s first weekend was a huge success, with players loving its fast-paced gameplay, and Weekend 2 is building on that by making movement even quicker.

Treyarch released patch notes detailing the changes for the beta’s second weekend, which included nerfs to the Jackal PDW and a buff for the C9 SMG.

However, the most impactful changes were the huge range of movement boosts given to the majority of the game’s guns. These adjustments included improvements to key stats like movement speed, ADS movement speed, crouch speed, and even sprint speed.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, weapon swap speeds were increased across the board by 50 ms to make switching guns more fluid. If this somehow still feels sluggish, you can try Fast Hands, a classic Call of Duty perk that makes its debut in the beta this weekend.

These buffs were almost universal for every weapon class in the game, with the only exception being sniper rifles, which received a slight nerf to crouch speed. Otherwise, every other gun got faster and more mobile, making Omnimovement an even more powerful tool.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Activision

Here’s all of the movement changes introduced for Weekend 2 of the Black Ops 6 beta:

Assault Rifles ADS Crouch Speed increased from 1.75m/s -> 1.88m/s Move Speed increased from 4.14m/s -> 4.29m/s ADS Move Speed increased from 3.07m/s -> 3.23m/s

SMGs Crouch Speed increased from 2.31m/s -> 2.77m/s

Shotguns ADS Crouch Speed increased from 1.63m/s -> 1.75m/s Move Speed increased from 4.14m/s -> 4.29m/s ADS Move Speed increased from 3.07m/s -> 3.23m/s

LMGs ADS Crouch Speed increased from 1.14m/s -> 1.3m/s Move Speed increased from 3.71m/s -> 3.86m/s ADS Move Speed increased from 2.31m/s -> 2.46m/s

Marksman Rifles Crouch Speed increased from 2.41m/s -> 2.49m/s ADS Crouch Speed increased from 1.37m/s -> 1.55m/s Move Speed increased from 3.76m/s -> 3.99m/s ADS Move Speed increased from 2.9m/s -> 3m/s

Sniper Rifles Crouch Speed decreased from 2.41m/s -> 2.31m/s

Pistols Crouch Speed decreased from 2.9m/s -> 2.84m/s ADS Crouch Speed increased from 1.88m/s -> 2.24m/s Move Speed increased from 4.47m/s -> 4.52m/s ADS Move Speed decreased from 3.94m/s -> 3.81m/s

Launchers Crouch Speed decreased from 2.44m/s -> 2.18m/s

Melee Crouch Speed increased from 2.9m/s -> 2.95m/s Jog Speed increased from 5.16m/s -> 5.31m/s Sprint Speed increased from 6.93m/s -> 7.16m/s Super Sprint Speed (Tac Sprint) increased from 8.41m/s -> 8.66m/s Move Speed increased from 4.47m/s -> 4.62



Treyarch stated in the blog that they are “mindful of speeding the game up too much,” with plans in place to “monitor and assess game data,” meaning more changes may follow before Black Ops 6’s launch on October 25.

If you want to get involved before then, Weekend 2 is live from September 6 – September 9 and open to everyone, regardless of whether you pre-ordered the game or not. Before you get stuck in, be sure to check out our Black Ops 6 weapon tier list to find out what the best guns are, plus the controller settings you should be using.