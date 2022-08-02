Insane Armaguerra movement speed loadout “breaks aim assist” in Warzone

Tired of losing close-range gun fights in Warzone because you’re too slow to get out of your enemy’s crosshairs? Well, IceManIsaac’s Armaguerra loadout might be right up your street.

Over the last few years of Warzone, there have been plenty of weapons that have had a pretty decent claim for being the fastest in a number of categories – be it Time To Kill, movement speed, or something else.

Having a trusty sidearm that doesn’t bring your movement speed down, but instead increases it, is a surefire way to find yourself in a late-game situation with the chance of picking up a win.

So, following on from the Season 4 Reloaded update, YouTuber IceManIsaac has seemingly uncovered the nice top dog when it comes to being lightning quick – and it’s not a weapon that nobody uses. Oh no, it’s the ever-popular Armaguerra 43.

Armaguerra 43 dominates movement speed in Warzone

The Warzone stats guru highlighted the Call of Duty: Vanguard SMG in his August 1 video, noting that you can increase the movement speed so much that it will “break” enemy aim assist in fights.

“When you have a faster aim down sight movement speed you’re actually able to move so fast that players actually have to use their right thumb instead of rotational aim assist and you can break people’s aim assist to get free kills,” the YouTuber said in praise of the Armaguerra.

It’s not just in movement speed where Isaac’s Armaguerra loadout excels either. It has a TTK that rivals the deadly H4 Blixen, and actually be faster than it’s rival SMG if you hit shot locations outside of the torso.

Fastest Armaguerra 43 Warzone loadout in Season 4 Reloaded

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Imerito 180mm short

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal

Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

Magazine: 8mm Kurz 72-round

Ammunition: Subsonic

Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Perk 1: Hardscope

Perk 2: Quick

As noted, it’s not like the Armaguerra is exactly an under-the-radar weapon in Warzone, it has got a pretty nice pick rate as it stands.

That prick rate could skyrocket if Isaac’s build becomes the norm, but we’ll just have to wait and see if that happens.