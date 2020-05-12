Infinity Ward reveal what's coming to Modern Warfare & Warzone this week

As we’re more than mid-way through Modern Warfare Season 3, Infinity Ward’s latest update sees Iskra join the ranks alongside the ‘Parallax’ weapon blueprint.

Infinity Ward have been drip-feeding content and making tweaks in Modern Warfare throughout the duration of Season 3. The last update saw the return of Shipment 24/7, as well as a temporary removal of helicopters in Warzone, due to an exploit.

But with just under half of the season still left to go, what else do the developers have up their sleeve? Infinity Ward has given us a glimpse at what’s to come this week.

Advertisement

Iskra: New Modern Warfare Operator

Modern Warfare is getting a fresh face, as Iskra is set to make her debut (well, kind of – Iskra’s Operator bundle previously appeared in-store accidentally).

The Urzikstani native is part of the Chimera Faction and will be available with two Legendary weapon blueprints, a Legendary knife skin, a helicopter skin and an in-game watch to sport on the battlefield.

Advertisement

Twin Suns weapon bundle

The ‘Twin Suns’ bundle will be available in-store throughout the week, offering a ‘Parallax’ LMG weapon blueprint and a Legendary handgun blueprint.

Both weapon rigs are designed to favor a ‘silent but deadly’ approach to your game. So if you’re looking to sport them in your Warzone Custom Loadouts, be sure to equip them with Ghost and Cold-Blooded as well as the Dead Silence Field Upgrade, for the ultimate stealthy approach.

Advertisement

Changes coming to Modern Warfare multiplayer

Looking to up the ante? Infinity Ward are bringing back an old favorite with Demolition this week. Those that have played previous titles will be all too familiar with it.

But if you’re wondering how it works (or just looking for a refresher), check out this comprehensive strategy guide if you want to become au fait with the rules of engagement.

To top things off, a change of pace is coming to Gunfight, as Infinity Ward flick the switch on a 3v3 Knife Only playlist… Leave your firepower at the door, as you’ll need to master your craft with Throwing Knives and melee if you want to win with your trio.

‘Shoot the Rusty Ship 24/7’ is also coming to Modern Warfare, and will see Rust, Shipment and Shoot House combined into one playlist for the ultimate close-quarters moshpit!

Advertisement

When is the next Modern Warfare update?

The update is expected to be pushed live on May 13 at 11 AM (PT) / 2 PM (ET) / 6 PM (BST) across all platforms. Some updates for Modern Warfare have gone out at the later time of 11 PM PT, which would push it into the early hours of May 14 for other time zones.

There are a plethora of minor bug fixes expected to come as part of the patch according to the developer’s Trello board, all of which are outlined below.

Multiplayer

Fixed regiments causing error ‘13-71.’

Fixed Season 3 emblems that are appearing with developer names.

Resolved character model eyes — weren’t “looking the way they should.”

Rectified Operator's watch animation — wasn’t appearing correctly when gesturing.

Warzone