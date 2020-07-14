Infinity Ward reveal new modes coming to Warzone this week

Infinity Ward have dropped another weekly update detailing what is coming soon to Modern Warfare and Warzone - with some older modes making a return in the battle royale.

Ever since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released back in October, Infinity Ward have been keeping the popular title updated with new content in their weekly updates or when a new season gets underway.

With the addition of Warzone coming back in March, these weekly updates have been used to detail what’s coming next in Verdansk - be it a brand-new weapon, the opening of the mysterious vaults, or new modes.

In their July 13 update, Infinity Ward have revealed what’s coming in the week ahead - with a few modes making a return.

The developers noted that Battle Royale Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads will all still be available during the weekend before a refresh comes over the weekend.

Once the weekend hits, players will be able to dive back into Warzone Rumble - the Team Deathmatch-like mode that has quickly become a fan-favorite as teams of 50 fight it out in a small part of Verdansk.

Plunder Trios will also be available once again, so, you’ll have to split up your squads if you decide to shake things up and start playing the money hunting mode.

If you’re not planning on stepping foot in Verdansk, there are plenty of changes coming to multiplayer as well. Cheshire Park 8v8 and Shoot House 24/7 will take the place of the current 24/7 playlist.

One in the Chamber will also return while Gun Game Reloaded and All or Nothing will be available to play as well.

On top of all that, there is another round of Gunfight Tournaments dropping in Modern Warfare so you can fight with a partner there instead of fending for yourself in Warzone’s Gulag.