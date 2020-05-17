Infinity Ward reveal bug fixes coming in Modern Warfare & Warzone update

Infinity Ward has been hard at work addressing Modern Warfare and Warzone’s bugs and glitches for an upcoming update, so here’s everything they've confirmed is being fixes in a future patch.

The last Modern Warfare update brought Iskra into the fold of Operators for the Allegiance, alongside adding a new weapon blueprint and game modes/playlists for multiplayer.

From Infinity Ward’s Season 3 roadmap, players can expect to see both Hardhat and Aisle 9 added to the map pool rotation for regular game modes and Gunfight, respectively.

Modern Warfare fixes in future update

There are plenty of fixes coming for Modern Warfare’s multiplayer, some of which we have already covered. The added issues which have been addressed can be found on the Infinity Ward issue tracker marked as ‘Fixed in a future update.’

Progression with the Renetti unlocks a Merc Foregrip which can't be used on this weapon.

Reports of the "Use Dead Silence in three matches" challenge not working as intended.

Crossbow kills in Gun Game didn't progress the player.

Countdown timer allowing players to move while in Domination.

The "Time to Reap" watch does not tell time.

Warzone fixes in future update

It appears that all the focus has been shifted on polishing Warzone during the next update, as the developers have been hard at work fixing a number of issues in Verdansk.

Read more: Crazy Warzone exploit gives players infinite Underbarrel ammo

Perhaps most notable, is a fix for the gas invincibility exploit that players were able to use — where players who redeployed during the final circle were immune to sustaining damage from the gas. Below is a list of all previously unknown fixes coming to Warzone in a future update.

Arklov Peak Military Base - There is a stuck spot between one of the bunker walls and an earth mound.

Report of a possible glitch area.

Reports of an exploit with helicopters getting out of the map.

If a team manages to buy a player back as the final circle closes, the resurrected player will redeploy immune to the gas.

In rare instances, players are getting stuck inside of the AC-130 during the Warzone infill, by entering a state where they bypass the auto deploy feature.

Reports of issues with voice chat after our April 28 update.

Bug where a Contract appeared to be stuck inside a resupply station.

Unable to bring squadmate back in the match from certain Buy Stations.

One ‘issue’ that Infinity Ward hasn’t addressed in their notes, is the distinct howling noises coming from Verdansk’s ‘Dam’ POI.

With no ‘fix’ in sight and some apparent changes to the area’s landscape, could we be seeing (or hearing) our first Season 4 Warzone map teaser? Will the Dam burst its banks, leading to catastrophic changes to the rest of our beloved Battle Royale map?