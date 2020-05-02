Infinity Ward responds to multiple issues in Modern Warfare & Warzone

A host of Infinity Ward developers have revealed multiple fixes on their way to Modern Warfare and Warzone, following the significant April 28 update.

Since the April 28 update, Modern Warfare players have been experiencing new issues, including extended matchmaking times and in-game lag. While Activision Support have stated the situation is resolved, many are still struggling.

Any new update is bound to cause a few bugs, the likes of which Modern Warfare players want to see ironed out as soon as possible. Thankfully, Infinity Ward staff have been responding to players' complaints, giving us an idea of changes we can expect to see in the near future.

Advertisement

Among other things, Joe Cecot, Co-Design Director of Multiplayer, confirmed changes will be coming to how players can unlock the new MK9 Bruen LMG. Currently, players have to kill three enemies when an enemy is near smoke with an LMG across 15 different matches.

However, Cecot confirmed this will be changed "to make it count both if you or the victim are in the smoke." This will make it considerably easier for players to complete this particular challenge.

Working on a change to make it count both if you or the victim are in the smoke. — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) May 2, 2020

Advertisement

Similarly, Cecot responded to a Twitter user who, while messing around with a helicopter in Warzone, managed to fall underneath the map. It is not the first 'under the map' glitch Modern Warfare has encountered, but the helicopter flying under the map is a bizarre image.

Thanks for the video. — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) May 1, 2020

Finally, Cecot responded to FaZe Clan content creator and sniper 'Dirty', regarding how Obsidian camo appears on the KAR98K. Currently, it does not cover the sniper scope too, leading to an odd aesthetic.

Thanks for the screen grab — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) April 30, 2020

Advertisement

Other Infinity Ward developers, Ashton Williams and Joel Emslie, also replied to fans' concerns. Emslie, who is the Art Director of Modern Warfare, poured cold water on players' hopes of a weapon inspect mechanic anytime soon.

Popular CoD YouTuber 'PrestigeIsKey' asked the question, regarding a feature that has been in a number of Call of Duty games, including the Infinity Ward led Modern Warfare Remastered. Unfortunately, Emslie said: "Right now. No. Sorry."

I want to be more polite;) Right now. No. Sorry. — Joel Emslie (@ArtPeasant) April 30, 2020

Advertisement

Finally, Ashton Williams confirmed that Infinity Ward are investigating issues with Battle Passes locking, but did not provide a time scale on a fix.

Yup, known issue. Apologies for the inconvenience. — Ashton Williams (@ashtonisVULCAN) May 1, 2020

While fans are frustrated with the bugs that have followed the April 28 update, they have also been impressed with Infinity Ward's swift responses to the glitches.

For a full list of the bugs Infinity Ward are working on, you can check out their dedicated Modern Warfare Trello board.