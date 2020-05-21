Infinity Ward respond to strange Warzone reloading bug

Joe Cecot, Co-Design Director of Multiplayer at Infinity Ward, has responded to a bizarre reloading bug in Call of Duty: Warzone, brought to his attention to by FaZe Clan's Pamaj and CDL caster Maven.

Call of Duty: Warzone's most recent patch went live on May 18, with multiple significant changes coming to Verdansk. The patch has seen brand new bunkers come to life in Warzone, alongside cryptic teasers for an upcoming in-game event.

However, any large patch was bound to bring new bugs to Call of Duty: Warzone, with multiple players reporting smaller issues as a result of the May 18 update.

Advertisement

Among latency and connection problems, some players have reported a bug that prevents certain weapons from successfully reloading.

Prominent FaZe Clan sniper Austin 'Pamaj' Pamajewon posted a clip of the HDR sniper failing to reload in Warzone. Despite the animation completing nearly every time, the gun remains with 1 bullet in the magazine.

@JoeCecot PLEASE fix this im losing full pic.twitter.com/PDwLnHiWaK — FaZe Pamaj (@Pamaj) May 20, 2020

Advertisement

Clint 'Maven' Evans, caster for the Call of Duty League, replied to say he'd experienced the same issues, and it seems to be related to when players use the Sleight of Hand perk to speed up reloads.

He said that since changing to the extended 7-round mags on the HDR, he has not experienced the issue nearly as frequently.

Thankfully, Infinity Ward dev Joe Cecot was on hand to provide an update from Warzone's developers. "We're on this [bug]," he said. "Reproduced in dev environment. Thank you".

We're on this. Reproduced in dev environment. ty — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) May 20, 2020

Advertisement

Reproducing the issue in a developer environment will allow Infinity Ward to isolate the issue and code a fix.

Given the progress of a fix and Cecot's response, we can expect to see a patch coming for the reload issue in Warzone's next update. Going off past updates this looks likely to be a Tuesday, probably the 26th May, although we will confirm this with official patch notes as soon as possible.