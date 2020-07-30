Infinity Ward finally respond to bizarre Warzone parachute glitch

Joe Cecot, co-design director of multiplayer at Infinity Ward, has responded to a frustrating parachute bug in Warzone, that has been plaguing the battle royale for some time.

Warzone, as any game of its size was bound to, has fallen victim to a host of bugs and glitches. They vary in terms of significance, from simple nuisances to those that can swing a game in a certain player's favor.

One glitch that has been prominent in Warzone for some time now relates to players' parachutes, seeing them automatically deploy when players jump off steps and ledges that are barely off the ground.

The glitch affected popular Twitch streamer TimTheTatman, who shared a clip of it, asking how long it has been in the game without a fix.

HOW LONG HAS THIS PARACHUTE GLITCH BEEN IN WARZONE?! pic.twitter.com/FZpqvonbPW — timthetatman (@timthetatman) July 29, 2020

Other users confirmed they too were still experiencing the bug, and have been for months. One Twitter user responded to Tim's tweet by tagging Joe Cecot, asking for his thoughts and a timescale on a fix.

Thankfully, Cecot was on hand to provide a positive update, explaining that if all goes to plan on Infinity Ward's end, a fix should be released during Season Five, which is set to begin on August 4.

"We had been spot fixing this issue in the geometry but map tweaks and updates would cause more locations to become problematic," he said. "Asked Code to have a look at it and they have a fix we're going to put into test. It should be in the mid Season 5 update if all goes well!"

Given Cecot's response, players will have to wait slightly longer for a fix to the frustrating parachute glitch. Season Five is set to start on August 4 (or just after). The mid-season update then, looks likely to come at the start of September, going off the length of previous seasons.

While this sounds like it will be coming at the end of Modern Warfare's life-cycle, it's important to remember that Warzone is expected to feature in CoD 2020, and potentially beyond. Hence, a September fix may be frustrating for the next month or so, but there's a lot more life in Warzone beyond Modern Warfare.