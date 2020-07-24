Infinity Ward confirms more Warzone bans coming in latest cheating update

After being relatively silent about the issue for a while now, Infinity Ward has confirmed that they are planning on issuing a slew of new bans for Warzone cheaters in the near future.

It's no secret that one of, if not the biggest problems with Call of Duty: Warzone is the cheaters. Pretty much ever since the day of release, cheaters have plagued the game in a variety of different ways, whether it be the use of aimbots, wallhacks, or hex editors.

While the developer did a relatively good job about issuing bans towards the beginning of the game's life when the cheating problem went mainstream, lately the community has felt that Infinity Ward's response to cheaters has been a bit lacking, with some people arguing it completely ruins the battle royale experience.

That, however, may be changing soon, as Infinity Ward has confirmed over Twitter that it will be sending out a fresh wave of bans in the very near future. Unfortunately, other than the confirmation that these bans will be for "unauthorized manipulation of game data", the developer did not give any more details about the bans, including when they'll exactly be sent out.

While the obvious assumption would be that the bans would be going out immediately, it may not be so easy. One problem is that, given the fact that the developers are working from home right now, everything is happening a bit slower than usual. This is just an inherent problem with not being in the studio.

At the same time, the developer might also be taking a bit more time on these bans, considering just a couple weeks back, players were hit with accidental bans even though they had no cheating software installed whatsoever.

While it's nice to hear that more ban waves are coming, it may be too little too late. Streamers, influencers, and general players seem to be fed up with the cheating. While it's impossible to get rid of 100% of cheaters in the game, it'll be interesting to see just how well Infinity Ward solves the problem with the next wave.