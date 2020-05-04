Infinity Ward confirm Warzone coming to PlayStation 5 & Xbox Series X

Call of Duty: Warzone will be updated to support the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, Infinity Ward has confirmed.

With new consoles from Sony and Microsoft set to hit the shelves this holiday season, Warzone will need to make the jump to the next generation.

Luckily, Infinity Ward Narrative Director Taylor Kurosaki has confirmed via an interview with GamerGen that Warzone will transition onto PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when they release.

Infinity Ward intends for Warzone “to be around for quite some time,” according to Kurosaki.

With this in mind, it makes sense as to why Infinity Ward would want Warzone on next-gen consoles as soon as possible.

If a next-gen update is already in the works, several months before the consoles are slated to release, it wouldn’t be totally unreasonable to suggest that Warzone might be ready for the launch of these consoles later in the year – if they do release this year, of course.

It’s important to note that Season 4 of Modern Warfare should be coming sometime next month, while console releases traditionally take place in the early part of the holiday season.

This will give players approximately 5-6 months between the launch of Season 4 and the launch of next-gen consoles, yet it’s still unknown whether or not Modern Warfare will feature a fifth season.

Regardless, it’s most likely probable that the game will be supported on current-generation consoles while the gaming world transitions into a new era of hardware.

Still, it’s comforting to know that Warzone will be sticking around the foreseeable future and into the next generation of gaming consoles.

With how large of a success the game has been in just a few months’ time, it would only make sense to see it continue on without issue. Battle royales, as a genre, are still incredibly popular, and this is certainly no exception.