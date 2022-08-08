Ignored Modern Warfare LMG dominates Warzone’s long-range TTK

Warzone guru WhosImmortal has highlighted an extremely underused LMG from Modern Warfare that actually has a solid TTK, and might just be the best long-range gun in the battle royale.

With the Season 4 Reloaded update bringing some slight tweaks to Warzone, the meta in the Call of Duty battle royale has shifted ever so slightly.

The NZ-41 and MP-40 no longer sit atop the pile in terms of meta choices, instead, they’ve fallen down a few pegs as the KG M40, H4 Blixen, and Armaguerra 43 now occupy the top spots. Though, there are still plenty of under-the-radar guns that can challenge for a spot amongst the top dogs.

Modern Warfare M91 LMG is one weapon that falls into that category, as it has a rock bottom pick rate, but is exactly pretty solid when it comes to TTK and dealing damage in-game.

Modern Warfare M91 has stellar Warzone TTK

Warzone YouTuber WhosImmortal highlighted the Modern Warfare LMG in his August 7 video, noting that it can be built to have one of the best TTKs in the battle royale.

“It actually is a powerhouse. It has just under a 850ms TTK at about 60 meters and it doesn’t have any steep damage drop off,” he said. “It is just a continuous slow descent, which is better than most weapons in the game.

If you’ve used any of Modern Warfare’s LMGs in the past – and, really, who hasn’t – the setup should be pretty familiar. Monolithic Suppressor is a vital attachment, as are the Tac Laser and VLK 3.0x sight. The M91 Heavy barrel helps buff the control and velocity, while the fifth attachment can be pretty much anything else. Though, the Commando Foregrip is what WhosImmortal goes with.

Best M91 LMG loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: M91 Heavy

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: VLK 3.0x

As noted, the LMG certainly qualifies as an obscure pick. As per WZRanked stats, it has a 0.07 pick rate currently, which is down there with many shotguns and tactical rifles.

It remains to be seen if it’ll vault up the usage charts anytime soon, but it is certainly a weapon to experiment with if you’re looking to shake things up.