Ignored Black Ops 6 pistol outguns meta SMGs if you use it right

Most Black Ops 6 players opt for the Grekhova when choosing a secondary, but there’s another option that is so powerful it can outgun meta SMGs if you use it right.

The GS45 is an overlooked pistol in the latest Call of Duty that deals immense damage. In its maximum damage range, it kills in just two shots, resulting in a speedy TTK of 210 ms. Even better, you can equip the Rapid Fire mod to increase its fire rate, lowering its TTK to a sublime 194 ms.

For comparison, the fastest-killing SMG in the game is the Kompakt 92 at 220 ms. Meanwhile, a meta-defining gun like the Jackal PDW takes 264 ms to secure a kill. In other words, the GS45 is a truly devastating close-range option that puts the best weapons to shame.

To take advantage of this impressive damage, you need to be aware of the GS45’s limitations. Most notably, it is only competitive out to around 8 meters, and its slow fire rate means you can’t afford to miss shots. If these aren’t deal breakers, then here’s the GS45 loadout you’ll want to use.

Best GS45 loadout in BO6

Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

While it certainly hits hard and fires fast with Rapid Fire, the downside is that the GS45 has a lot of recoil when using this attachment. For this reason, you’ll want to also run a Compensator to reduce vertical recoil and make it easier to land those crucial follow-up shots.

Another issue with the GS45 is its low range and bullet velocity, both of which are improved considerably by the Reinforced Barrel. This is an essential part of the build, as without it this pistol doesn’t feel good to use and is essentially useless beyond just a few meters.

To round off the build, we recommend equipping the Extended Mag I to increase the gun’s magazine capacity up to 17 rounds, plus the Ergonomic Grip to boost various handling stats. However, these aren’t nearly as important as the first three we mentioned, so feel free to adjust them to better suit your playstyle if needed.

To see what other secondary weapons are worth trying, check out the best pistols in Black Ops 6 and the meta guns that are currently dominating multiplayer.