Iconic MW2 AR is one of Warzone’s best guns after Season 5 buff

One of Modern Warfare 2’s most popular assault rifles is proving to be one of Warzone’s best guns in Season 5, but some players might be sleeping on it.

When the Season 5 update for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone hit, it followed the Season 4 Reloaded patch in making some big changes to the battle royale’s meta.

The game’s two dominant SMGs, the Superi 46 and FJX Horus, were taken down a few notches, while a number of Modern Warfare 2 guns were shown some love. The VEL 46 has been the biggest beneficiary of that, as the SMG has risen up to be a viable meta option.

Article continues after ad

However, it isn’t alone on that front. The M4, which received significant buffs to its minimum damage, near-mid damage range, and maximum damage range. The assault rifle has always been a fan-favorite in Warzone, but it’s back to being a rather competitive option in Season 5.

Article continues after ad

“I was surprised to see the M4 this much of a buff,” Warzone expert WhosImmortal said in his July 27 video, noting that the MW2 gun has been bumped up into his top tier of guns.

Article continues after ad

“It’s still an MW2 gun so it’s probably hindered from being ‘absolute meta’ because of how they feel with their visual recoil, shake, and attachment selection. But, as far as it goes, it is able to compete with the 545, STB, and these other really solid MW2 rifles where a lot of them have found themselves in top tier because of certain buffs over time and the M4 finally gets its turn there too.”

Article continues after ad

Timestamp of 3:27

The WZRanked stats have also started to reflect the buff too, with the M4 now sitting as the 15th most popular gun in Warzone and the second-highest MW2 gun.

That puts it as the sixth most popular assault rifle, just behind the likes of the STG44, MTZ-556, and BAl-27. So, give it a go. It’s more than a nostalgia hit.