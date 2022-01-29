IceManIsaac slams Warzone’s ‘unbalanced’ gameplay worsened by lopsided TTK

Warzone streamer IceManIsaac outlined some major issues with the battle royale’s gameplay, which is highlighted by an unfair time to kill (TTK) system.

Time to kill has always been a huge talking point in Warzone. This statistic alone usually determines if a weapon becomes meta or not.

In Warzone, most weapons have a substantially low TTK, which is different compared to other BRs like Apex Legends and Fortnite.

Even though the devs have revealed a plan to make guns take longer to kill, some people feel that isn’t enough and it’s ruining the game.

Warzone pro IceManIsaac highlights TTK issues

Warzone. The fastest TTK of every BR and:

– The worst audio – The least recoil

– Stun/flash/gas – Insane lethals

– Combat scout – Incendiary rounds

– SBMM cranked – No competitive These don't mix. Raise the TTK. It's so easy to kill in this game 😴 — NRG Isaac (@IceManIsaac) January 29, 2022

In a Tweet, the streamer brought up how Warzone has the quickest TTK of any BR and even claimed: “It’s so easy to kill.”

He thinks it’s simple because, on top of the high DPS, there are stuns, perks, grenades, fire rounds, and basically no recoil in the game. Isaac believes that all of these elements contribute to making the game boring and frenetic.

While some think removing these or raising the TTK would make the game less enjoyable and harder, Isaac doesn’t think that’s the case. He said changing these would make “it more rewarding, forgiving, and fair.”

The current plan Raven has to lower damage in Warzone is to make the ADS speed longer on every weapon. Players have been very outspoken about this plan and are vehement about the devs making different changes.

Many commented that Iron Trails was overall a balanced experience and that it only needed a few tweaks to make it as close to perfect as possible. This mode had increased TTKs due to players having more health and was positively received by players.

The community felt that Iron Trials was the closest thing they had to a balanced game and would love to see the majority of those aspects become staple elements of Warzone.