HusKerrs & Symfuhny outraged after Vikkstar "griefs" in Warzone Wednesday

One of the most highly anticipated matchups in this week’s Warzone Wednesday tournament ended with major controversy, as WarsZ and Vikkstar were accused of “griefing” by HusKerrs and Symfuhny.

The chance to win $20,000 is sweet, but sometimes that road is paved with salt. That proved true in Week 9 of KEEMSTAR’s Warzone Wednesday series, during the first-round match between the tournament’s two strongest teams.

Widely considered two of the best Warzone players in the world, HusKerrs has one world record for kills in a game (Duos) and two Warzone Wednesday victories (Weeks 1 and 2) while Vikkstar also has a world record (Quads) and three Warzone Wednesday wins (Weeks 6, 7, and 8). But the latter’s teammate, WarsZ, decided to C4 HusKerr and Symfuhny’s helicopter during their match—sending the pair into a confused rage.

Advertisement

Vikkstar and WarsZ already had a strong lead in the match, but joked about stealing or destroying their opponents’ heli, while they were off at a Buy Station. This would make a comeback even less likely for their opponents. One C4 later and the dominant player simply laughed and remarked: “That’s some toxic behavior.”

On the other side, HusKerrs was perplexed and Symfuhny was confusedly livid: “Wait, did they just blow up our heli? … Is that allowed? I thought this was a no-griefing tournament … Is that s**t allowed or what?”

Advertisement



The duo proceeded to play the rest of the match out in a state of puzzled annoyance, with Symfuhny reaching out to KEEMSTAR for clarification and the likes of Twitch chat, Twitter, and other top players all chiming in with their opinions.

At one point, Symfuhny noted that cloakzy, popular streamer and longtime friendly antagonist, had chimed in against the play by Vikkstar and WarsZ: “Even Cloak is saying ‘I’d say that’s sabotage,’ and Cloak doesn’t like me.”

Read more: Fastest way to get Damascus Camo in Modern Warfare

As for the official ruling, Symfuhny let his teammate know as soon as he got a response from KEEMSTAR that the play by their opponents, while morally ambiguous, was still fair.

Advertisement



As stated on stream, the tournament organizer’s ruling was succinct: “That’s a grey area, I don’t think that’s technically sabotage.”

Ultimately, Vikkstar and WarsZ saw their streak ended, in a feat of karmic balancing, after losing two consecutive matches, the second at the hands of KingRichard and Jukeyz in the Loser’s Bracket.

Unable to complete a true Cinderella story, HusKerrs and Symfuhny won their first Loser’s Bracket round before ironically losing because the former’s helicopter exploded after clipping a tree mid-flight.