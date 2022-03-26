HusKerrs forced to pay $250 ‘entry fee’ for Warzone tournament

Warzone streamer HusKerrs was forced to pay $250 to compete in a tournament, but the reason he was charged aren’t what you’d expect.

Popular streamers have been known to have separate rooms to work from so they can sound proof it and not disturb neighbors.

Things can get extremely rowdy in the heat of battle and you definitely don’t want a noise complaint to kill the vibes of a gaming session.

However, it’s impossible to stream and play when you’re locked out of your room, and HusKerrs was faced with this exact problem just a few hours before a Warzone tournament.

HusKerrs pays to play in Warzone tournament

On March 26, HusKerrs was getting ready to load up his stream and warmup for a Rebirth Island tournament. But, things went south for the streamer when his door wouldn’t open.

o the keypad on my office door magically stopped working and I don’t have the key to unlock it… what are my options? I have a tournament in 2 hours pic.twitter.com/jJJz2J665j — HusKerrs (@HusKerrs) March 26, 2022

The World Series of Warzone champ informed his fans on Twitter that his office door keypad randomly broke and he didn’t have a key to open it.

So, like every other normal person would do, he called a professional to try and pick the lock. However, due to its structure, the lock was not pick-able and needed to be destroyed. And to make matter worse for Husk, it wasn’t going to be free.

He revealed that it would cost $250 to remove it. and when HusKerrs finally went live on Twitch, he told his chat that he felt like he got ripped off. “He [the locksmith] was 100% scamming me, $250 for 7 minuets of drilling a lock.”

HusKerrs said he only did it because he was on a “time crunch” and needed to get in quick for the tournament. So, in the end it just turned out to be an expensive “entry fee” to play, as he had no other way to access his PC and compete in the Warzone event.