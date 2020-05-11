How Two Friends’ Rivalry Pushed Call of Duty Esports to Greatness

If you know anything about esports then you will know about two legendary figures, Hector 'H3CZ' Rodriguez and Mike 'Hastr0' Rufail. They have dedicated more than 10 years of their life to Call Of Duty and the wider competitive gaming scene The pair have been at the helm of some of the most successful teams in gaming and naturally, a rivalry was born very early on in the COD days. Fans were either a die-hard member of the Green Wall or they live and breathe Envy. It is no coincidence that these two teams have dominated the Call Of Duty scene of the last 10 years. The players on these teams understood this rivalry and let it motivate them to win and gave them an extra reason to want to beat the best. Advertisement

OpTic vs Envy went on to be known as the eClásico one of the most exciting and infamous fixtures at any COD tournament and this title has been passed down to Chicago vs Dallas in the Call of Duty League.

The Godfathers didn't just stick around in one title, they branched out, with Rufail having plenty of success with his Counter-Strike team with Envy winning the DreamHack Cluj-Napoca major in 2015.

Rodriguez also branched out to multiple games including Halo where his team was dominant. They won the Halo World Championships in 2017 cementing themselves as the best team in the world. Though, nothing tops getting one over on your rival in the eClásico.