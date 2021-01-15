 Team Tommey win Royal Ravens' Ravenstorm $25k Warzone event: Final placements & recap - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

Team Tommey win Royal Ravens’ Ravenstorm $25k Warzone event: Final placements & recap

Published: 15/Jan/2021 16:31 Updated: 17/Jan/2021 16:05

by Tanner Pierce
cod-warzone-ravenstorm
London Royal Ravens

Share

London Royal Ravens Warzone

Tommey, Almxnd and Vinnie Hacker have come away as the champions of the Ravenstorm $25K Warzone tournament, hosted by the Call of Duty League’s London Royal Ravens. After a multi-round kill-race event with celebrities and top players, the trio came out on top. 

  • Tommey and Almxnd resume their rightful place on top of the tourney world, helped by TikTok star Vinnie Hacker
  • Team Rated choke massive lead in Grand Finals, struggling against sweaty lobbies
  • Jukeyz and Zlaner can’t make it past second round following meetings with hackers

Final Placements

With $25,000 up for grabs, the tournament went through four rounds with multiple teams dropping out of contention in each. At the end, the final four got a cut of the prize pool with $12,000 going to the champions, $6,000 to the runner-ups, $3,000 to third-place and the remaining $4,000 split among the rest.

Final Placement Team Score Earnings
1st Team Tommey 88 $12,000
2nd Team Rated 85 $6,000
3rd Team Vapulear 83 $3,000
4th Team Sebi 54
5th Team Wuskin
6th Team Deleo
7th Team TeePee
8th Team SuperEvan
9th Team Jukeyz
10th Team Angelika

Ravenstorm $25K Warzone Tournament Results & Recap

ravenstorm final results

The Ravenstorm tournament kicked off at 6pm GMT (1pm ET/10am PT) on Friday, January 15, 2021 and, for Tommey, started with a bang. Wielding the formerly meta Kilo, the 100 Thieves competitor got the day rocking with an insane 36 kills in their first match.

The tournament was formatted with four rounds of action, each a one-hour kill race (sans placement points) with scores resetting upon each round. Surprisingly, top competitors like Jukeyz, Zlaner, SuperEvan and Newbz all were eliminated by the end of the second round. Unsurprisingly, two of the most highly touted teams — Team Tommey and Team Rated — were at the top of the brackets in the Grand Finals round.

Despite jumping out to a huge lead with their first game in Round 4, Rated, Aydan and influencer EvilHiccup were unable to put together a strong complementary match and ended up just three points short of first place. This marks a tremendous return to form for Tommey, who gets his first tournament championship since getting signed to 100T. And, for the Tommey and Almxnd duo, a return to excellence after numerous disappointing tourney runs. As for Vinnie Hacker, he cements himself as the best celebrity from the 10 invited.

Ravenstorm Warzone tournament: Teams & players

The Ravenstorm Warzone tournament featured a collection of professional players, top-of-their-game streamers and the Ravens’ celebrity investors and content creators who fought for the lion’s share of the prize pool.

Here are the teams who were in attendance:

Team Players
Team 1 Jukeyz, Steve Aoki, ZLaner
Team 2 Angelika, DougIsRaw, Amari
Team 3 Rated, EvilHiccup, Aydan
Team 4 Tommey, Vinnie Hacker, Almond
Team 5 Sebi, Vikkstar, Trance
Team 6 Wuskin, Killerpigeon, Thumblesscudi
Team 7 Deleo, 2Fly, Louis Morton
Team 8 TeePee, Carson Bohling, Merk
Team 9 SuperEvan, Jason Mewes, Newbz
Team 10 Vapulear, Alvaro Romero, Lenun

Massive props obviously need to be given to Tommey and Almxnd, but Hacker deserves his credit for being one of the strongest performers among the celebrity invitees. Similarly, fans, and EvilHiccup herself, may say that Rated and Aydan had to “hard carry” their celeb — but she provided great comms and vibes the entire way, ensuring the team couldn’t tilt even if the lobbies tempted them to.

As the first major tournament since the DMR’s second wave of nerfs, this tourney gave the Warzone community a chance to see a new meta in action. As Tommey so easily proved, new primary weapons like the Kilo are officially viable on Verdansk.

Call of Duty

NICKMERCS creates powerful FFAR Warzone loadout after Cold War nerfs

Published: 17/Jan/2021 14:29

by Connor Bennett
NICKMERCS and the FFAR in Warzone
YouTube: NICKMERCS/Activision

Share

NICKMERCS Warzone

Twitch star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has got an interesting FFAR loadout for Call of Duty Warzone following the recent nerfs to the DMR and other weapons. 

The meta in Warzone is constantly evolving as Call of Duty fans try and get a leg up on their opposition in any way shape or form. 

Since the launch of Black Ops Cold War, it’s been all about the DMR, Diamatti’s, and MAC-10, but recent nerfs have got players searching for different choices. Some have gone back to the Modern Warfare weapons – the M4, AMAX, and Kilo-141, for example – while others have tried to find answers in Cold War.

The FFAR, which resembles the FAMAS from years past, has been the answer for some. It’s even got NICKMERCS trying it out and dropping a pretty nice loadout.

Black Ops Cold War FFAR 1
Activision / Treyarch
The FFAR has become of the best guns in Warzone.

The FaZe Clan member unveiled the loadout he’s been using in his January 16 video, noting that, even though its an assault rifle, it might make some of the SMGs obsolete. 

“However, I do think this FFAR could replace a lot of the SMGs,” Nick said. “I think the overall kit is a pretty good kit, and if you want to have some fun, this is a great class to do that.”

The accuracy does take a slight knock in Nick’s setup, however, the FFAR does get a nice little boost to both the range and mobility. It’s not exactly going to be a sniper or a KAR, but for what it is, it’s certainly nice and up there with some of the best weapons around right now. 

  • Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
  • Barrel: 21.2” Ranger
  • Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
  • Ammo: Salvo 50 round fast mag
  • Stock: Raider Stock

The YouTuber does note, though, that it’s probably not going to be a class you see streamers running in tournaments. But, for a bit of fun and racking up kills, it’s certainly a nice change of pace. 

Plus, when the time comes and Raven rolls out a few more nerfs, everyone will be searching for the next best thing, and the FFAR should be up there. So, you may as well get used to it, if you’re not already.