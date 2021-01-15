Team Tommey win Royal Ravens' Ravenstorm $25k Warzone event: Final placements & recap - Dexerto

Tommey, Almxnd and Vinnie Hacker have come away as the champions of the Ravenstorm $25K Warzone tournament, hosted by the Call of Duty League’s London Royal Ravens. After a multi-round kill-race event with celebrities and top players, the trio came out on top.
- Tommey and Almxnd resume their rightful place on top of the tourney world, helped by TikTok star Vinnie Hacker
- Team Rated choke massive lead in Grand Finals, struggling against sweaty lobbies
- Jukeyz and Zlaner can’t make it past second round following meetings with hackers
Final Placements
With $25,000 up for grabs, the tournament went through four rounds with multiple teams dropping out of contention in each. At the end, the final four got a cut of the prize pool with $12,000 going to the champions, $6,000 to the runner-ups, $3,000 to third-place and the remaining $4,000 split among the rest.
|Final Placement
|Team
|Score
|Earnings
|1st
|Team Tommey
|88
|$12,000
|2nd
|Team Rated
|85
|$6,000
|3rd
|Team Vapulear
|83
|$3,000
|4th
|Team Sebi
|54
|–
|5th
|Team Wuskin
|–
|–
|6th
|Team Deleo
|–
|–
|7th
|Team TeePee
|–
|–
|8th
|Team SuperEvan
|–
|–
|9th
|Team Jukeyz
|–
|–
|10th
|Team Angelika
|–
|–
Ravenstorm $25K Warzone Tournament Results & Recap
The Ravenstorm tournament kicked off at 6pm GMT (1pm ET/10am PT) on Friday, January 15, 2021 and, for Tommey, started with a bang. Wielding the formerly meta Kilo, the 100 Thieves competitor got the day rocking with an insane 36 kills in their first match.
The tournament was formatted with four rounds of action, each a one-hour kill race (sans placement points) with scores resetting upon each round. Surprisingly, top competitors like Jukeyz, Zlaner, SuperEvan and Newbz all were eliminated by the end of the second round. Unsurprisingly, two of the most highly touted teams — Team Tommey and Team Rated — were at the top of the brackets in the Grand Finals round.
Despite jumping out to a huge lead with their first game in Round 4, Rated, Aydan and influencer EvilHiccup were unable to put together a strong complementary match and ended up just three points short of first place. This marks a tremendous return to form for Tommey, who gets his first tournament championship since getting signed to 100T. And, for the Tommey and Almxnd duo, a return to excellence after numerous disappointing tourney runs. As for Vinnie Hacker, he cements himself as the best celebrity from the 10 invited.
Ravenstorm Warzone tournament: Teams & players
The Ravenstorm Warzone tournament featured a collection of professional players, top-of-their-game streamers and the Ravens’ celebrity investors and content creators who fought for the lion’s share of the prize pool.
Here are the teams who were in attendance:
|Team
|Players
|Team 1
|Jukeyz, Steve Aoki, ZLaner
|Team 2
|Angelika, DougIsRaw, Amari
|Team 3
|Rated, EvilHiccup, Aydan
|Team 4
|Tommey, Vinnie Hacker, Almond
|Team 5
|Sebi, Vikkstar, Trance
|Team 6
|Wuskin, Killerpigeon, Thumblesscudi
|Team 7
|Deleo, 2Fly, Louis Morton
|Team 8
|TeePee, Carson Bohling, Merk
|Team 9
|SuperEvan, Jason Mewes, Newbz
|Team 10
|Vapulear, Alvaro Romero, Lenun
Massive props obviously need to be given to Tommey and Almxnd, but Hacker deserves his credit for being one of the strongest performers among the celebrity invitees. Similarly, fans, and EvilHiccup herself, may say that Rated and Aydan had to “hard carry” their celeb — but she provided great comms and vibes the entire way, ensuring the team couldn’t tilt even if the lobbies tempted them to.
As the first major tournament since the DMR’s second wave of nerfs, this tourney gave the Warzone community a chance to see a new meta in action. As Tommey so easily proved, new primary weapons like the Kilo are officially viable on Verdansk.