How to watch Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown tournament: stream, teams, format

On September 22, 2021, Call of Duty: Warzone is getting another big-money tournament: the $75,000 Twitch Rivals NA Showdown. With top pros in custom lobbies, here’s the stream, teams, and format to watch out for.

Five games of Trios Customs for $75,000

Tourney kicks off on September 22 at 2 p.m. PT

Top players include Aydan, Biffle, Tommey, and… Crimsix.

Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown: Stream

The tournament can be watched via the official TwitchRivals channel, but you can also check out some of the best players involved — like Aydan, Biffle, and Tommey.

Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown: Format & schedule

The Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown will start on September 22 at 2 p.m. PT and run through five full matches.

Mode : Battle Royale Trios (private lobby)

: Battle Royale Trios (private lobby) Number of Games: 5 Games

5 Games Scoring Format Teams earn points during each game based on placement and kills. Teams are ultimately ranked based on their cumulative score. Kills earn 1 point, which gets modified based on placement

Ranking + Tiebreakers Total Number of Victories Total Number of Eliminations Average Placement in All Games Placement in the last game of the tournament



Placement Scoring

1st Place: 2x Points multiplier for that game

2nd Place – 5th place: 1.5x Points multiplier for that game

6th Place – 15th Place: 1.3x Points multiplier for that game

16th Place – 25th Place: 1.1x Points multiplier for that game

26th+ Place: 1x Points per kill

Prize Breakdown

Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown Prizing Placement Prizing Per Team Prizing Per Player 1st $15,000 $5,000 2nd $12,000 $4,000 3rd $9,000 $3,000 4th $6,000 $2,000 5th $3,000 $1,000 6th $1,500 $500 7th – 9th $1,350 $450 10th – 12th $1,200 $400 13th – 15th $1,050 $350 16th – 20th $900 $300 21st – 25th $750 $250 26th – 30th $600 $200 31st – 40th $375 $125 41st – 49th $300 $100

Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown: Teams

While the full list of teams has yet to be made available, you can find the confirmed teams below.