How to watch Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown tournament: stream, teams, format

On September 22, 2021, Call of Duty: Warzone is getting another big-money tournament: the $75,000 Twitch Rivals NA Showdown. With top pros in custom lobbies, here’s the stream, teams, and format to watch out for.
- Five games of Trios Customs for $75,000
- Tourney kicks off on September 22 at 2 p.m. PT
- Top players include Aydan, Biffle, Tommey, and… Crimsix.
Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown: Stream
The tournament can be watched via the official TwitchRivals channel, but you can also check out some of the best players involved — like Aydan, Biffle, and Tommey.
Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown: Format & schedule
The Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown will start on September 22 at 2 p.m. PT and run through five full matches.
- Mode: Battle Royale Trios (private lobby)
- Number of Games: 5 Games
- Scoring Format
- Teams earn points during each game based on placement and kills. Teams are ultimately ranked based on their cumulative score.
- Kills earn 1 point, which gets modified based on placement
- Ranking + Tiebreakers
- Total Number of Victories
- Total Number of Eliminations
- Average Placement in All Games
- Placement in the last game of the tournament
Placement Scoring
- 1st Place: 2x Points multiplier for that game
- 2nd Place – 5th place: 1.5x Points multiplier for that game
- 6th Place – 15th Place: 1.3x Points multiplier for that game
- 16th Place – 25th Place: 1.1x Points multiplier for that game
- 26th+ Place: 1x Points per kill
Prize Breakdown
|Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown Prizing
|Placement
|Prizing Per Team
|Prizing Per Player
|1st
|$15,000
|$5,000
|2nd
|$12,000
|$4,000
|3rd
|$9,000
|$3,000
|4th
|$6,000
|$2,000
|5th
|$3,000
|$1,000
|6th
|$1,500
|$500
|7th – 9th
|$1,350
|$450
|10th – 12th
|$1,200
|$400
|13th – 15th
|$1,050
|$350
|16th – 20th
|$900
|$300
|21st – 25th
|$750
|$250
|26th – 30th
|$600
|$200
|31st – 40th
|$375
|$125
|41st – 49th
|$300
|$100
Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown: Teams
While the full list of teams has yet to be made available, you can find the confirmed teams below.
|Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown Trios
|ZLaner, Destroy, ClutchBelk
|Intechs, Apathy, Slacked
|aHTracT, Flxnked, Frozone
|zColorss, ScummN, UnRationaL
|picNICKbasket, TeddyRecKs, zSmit
|JoeWo, DougisRaw, Ottereyes
|Tommey, Almond, Newbz
|Metaphor, Piemxn, OakleyBoiii
|Aydan, Rated, HusKerrs
|iSmixie, Citizen_Snipes, SteelCurtainn
|ItsEyeQew, Ebatez, BasedGodXenoN
|JSmoothHD, Spreezyy_, Arrayyz
|Kalei, pork, chun
|Kruzadar, BadBearGamer, SweeetTails
|LEGIQN, SloppyHarry, MrDaft
|MarkClarkk, TrickyRick, STUDLIE
|MuTeX, Blazt, Knight
|OPMarked, Devious, ShadedStep
|p90princess, JujuSaiyann, GuhnStains
|Proze, NobuSpartan, BlingCjay
|Rallied, Mayappo, ClassicPain24
|Royalize_, Med1cinee_, GooeyGuyy
|SenseiSwishem, Yungstaz, Gangstazsalute
|SuperEvan, LuckyChamu, Repullze
|Swagg, Booya, DiazBiffle
|TestyFPS, NiicoInfinite, EmSage
|TheBoiSantana, Bloo, Bartonlogist
|TheDanDangler, SkullFace49, Shifty
|Tourva, Redman_Lyons, Nightlennn
|Wagnificent, Yeet, Finessen
|xAmpz, Wh2ezyy, Sirciz
|ItsMeRachelG, ?, ?
|JessieCooks, ?, ?
|JHaZeGV, ?, ?
|LarryFishBurger, ?, ?
|Russ, ?, ?
|Pamaj, Dirty, ?
|Crimsix, ?, ?
|Arcitys, Cellium, Prestinni
|Standy, Envoy, FeLo