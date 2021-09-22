 How to watch Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown tournament: stream, teams, format - Dexerto
Call of Duty

How to watch Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown tournament: stream, teams, format

Published: 22/Sep/2021 22:03

by Theo Salaun
On September 22, 2021, Call of Duty: Warzone is getting another big-money tournament: the $75,000 Twitch Rivals NA Showdown. With top pros in custom lobbies, here’s the stream, teams, and format to watch out for.

  • Five games of Trios Customs for $75,000
  • Tourney kicks off on September 22 at 2 p.m. PT
  • Top players include Aydan, Biffle, Tommey, and… Crimsix.

Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown: Stream

The tournament can be watched via the official TwitchRivals channel, but you can also check out some of the best players involved — like Aydan, Biffle, and Tommey.

Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown: Format & schedule

The Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown will start on September 22 at 2 p.m. PT and run through five full matches.

  • Mode: Battle Royale Trios (private lobby)
  • Number of Games: 5 Games
  • Scoring Format
    • Teams earn points during each game based on placement and kills. Teams are ultimately ranked based on their cumulative score.
    • Kills earn 1 point, which gets modified based on placement
  • Ranking + Tiebreakers
    • Total Number of Victories
    • Total Number of Eliminations
    • Average Placement in All Games
    • Placement in the last game of the tournament

Placement Scoring

  • 1st Place: 2x Points multiplier for that game
  • 2nd Place – 5th place: 1.5x Points multiplier for that game
  • 6th Place – 15th Place: 1.3x Points multiplier for that game
  • 16th Place – 25th Place: 1.1x Points multiplier for that game
  • 26th+ Place: 1x Points per kill

Prize Breakdown

Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown Prizing
Placement Prizing Per Team Prizing Per Player
1st $15,000 $5,000
2nd $12,000 $4,000
3rd $9,000 $3,000
4th $6,000 $2,000
5th $3,000 $1,000
6th $1,500 $500
7th – 9th $1,350 $450
10th – 12th $1,200 $400
13th – 15th $1,050 $350
16th – 20th $900 $300
21st – 25th $750 $250
26th – 30th $600 $200
31st – 40th $375 $125
41st – 49th $300 $100

Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown: Teams

While the full list of teams has yet to be made available, you can find the confirmed teams below.

Twitch Rivals Warzone Showdown Trios
ZLaner, Destroy, ClutchBelk Intechs, Apathy, Slacked aHTracT, Flxnked, Frozone zColorss, ScummN, UnRationaL
picNICKbasket, TeddyRecKs, zSmit JoeWo, DougisRaw, Ottereyes Tommey, Almond, Newbz Metaphor, Piemxn, OakleyBoiii
Aydan, Rated, HusKerrs iSmixie, Citizen_Snipes, SteelCurtainn ItsEyeQew, Ebatez, BasedGodXenoN JSmoothHD, Spreezyy_, Arrayyz
Kalei, pork, chun Kruzadar, BadBearGamer, SweeetTails LEGIQN, SloppyHarry, MrDaft MarkClarkk, TrickyRick, STUDLIE
MuTeX, Blazt, Knight OPMarked, Devious, ShadedStep p90princess, JujuSaiyann, GuhnStains Proze, NobuSpartan, BlingCjay
Rallied, Mayappo, ClassicPain24 Royalize_, Med1cinee_, GooeyGuyy SenseiSwishem, Yungstaz, Gangstazsalute SuperEvan, LuckyChamu, Repullze
Swagg, Booya, DiazBiffle TestyFPS, NiicoInfinite, EmSage TheBoiSantana, Bloo, Bartonlogist TheDanDangler, SkullFace49, Shifty
Tourva, Redman_Lyons, Nightlennn Wagnificent, Yeet, Finessen xAmpz, Wh2ezyy, Sirciz ItsMeRachelG, ?, ?
JessieCooks, ?, ? JHaZeGV, ?, ? LarryFishBurger, ?, ? Russ, ?, ?
Pamaj, Dirty, ? Crimsix, ?, ? Arcitys, Cellium, Prestinni Standy, Envoy, FeLo
