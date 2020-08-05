How to watch Toronto Ultra's $100K Warzone event: Stream, schedule, more

Call of Duty League’s Toronto Ultra is hosting a massive $100k Warzone tournament featuring some of the biggest streamers such as NICKMERCS, TimTheTatman, Tfue, and more. Here’s what you’ll need to tune in.

Following Toronto’s Ultra’s impressive win as hosts of the final CDL homestand of the year, they announced that they will also be throwing a tournament on Modern Warfare’s battle royale, Warzone.

Plenty of the top content creators and pro players in Call of Duty will kick off Season 5 to earn their share of the jaw-dropping $100k prize pool. So, here's everything you'll need to know.

When does Toronto Ultra's Warzone tournament start?

The Toronto Ultra Warzone event will span over two days in total. With all of the action kicking off on August 5 before wrapping up the following day, August 6.

You can catch the tournament live starting from 12 PM PST/3 PM EST / 8 PM BST on Wednesday, August 5.

How to watch Toronto Ultra's Warzone tournament?

While Toronto Ultra is hosting the Warzone tournament, the event's action will be unfolding on Call of Duty's official Twitch channel, which can be found below.

The official stream will be commentated by Maven, Puckett, Merk, and Lottie and will feature appearances from other Toronto Ultra guests during the broadcast.

It is quite likely that those competing in the event will be also be streaming their POVs, giving viewers plenty of choice on how to tune in.

Official Call of Duty stream

Who is playing in the Toronto Ultra event?

There are 25 teams-of-three expected to compete in Toronto Ultra's Warzone clash, however, there are still some rosters that have yet to be fully revealed.

Stars like NICKMERCS, Tfue, Nadeshot, Cloakzy, and more have all be announced for the event. Here's a full list of the players and teams that have been confirmed so far.

All confirmed teams and players