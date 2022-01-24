How to watch Toronto Ultra $25k Payout Warzone tournament

Call of Duty League franchise Toronto Ultra have organized a $25k Warzone tournament for the best players in the world to face off on Rebirth Island. Here’s how you can tune in and who’s going to be participating.

The Toronto Ultra won the inaugural event of the CDL 2022 season, beating Seattle Surge in an exciting grand final in the CDL Kickoff Classic.

Now they’re bringing players to Warzone, though, and handing out $25,000 to the best teams on Rebirth Island, opting not to host the tournament on Caldera.

Here’s what you need to know.

Toronto Ultra $25k Payout Warzone stream & schedule

The tournament will be streamed live on Toronto Ultra’s Twitch channel, though you’ll no doubt be able to watch individual POVs of the players competing.

The tournament takes place on Wednesday, January 26, with the action kicking off at 4 PM ET (1 PM PT/9 PM GMT). With 6 custom lobbies playing out, expect this tournament to last late into the evening.

Toronto Ultra $25k Payout Warzone format

The tournament will see 10 Quads take to Rebirth Island, playing 6 custom matches to find an overall winner.

The top three teams with the most kills at the end of the tournament will take home $1,500/$1,000/$500 respectively, as well as the winning team of each lobby earning a $2,000 payout.

Finally, $10,000 will be shared out between participants based on their total number of kills at the end of the tournament.

Toronto Ultra $25k Payout Warzone teams

While Ultra hasn’t announced the competitors due to take part in the tournament, they have revealed that it will feature a combination of both CDL and Warzone pros.

For that reason, you can expect some of Toronto’s CDL stars Bance, CleanX, Insight, and Cammy to be taking part. On top of that, top names in Warzone such as Tommey, Newbz, Fifakill, and more will be looking for a spot.

We’ll update this page with a complete list of teams when that becomes available, but make sure to tune in on January 26 to catch all the Rebirth action.