How to watch TimTheTatman $150K 2v2 Warzone kill race tournament

TimTheTatman is holding his own 2v2 Warzone kill race tournament, and here’s how you can catch all the action.

April 6-7

$150,000 prize pool

2v2 kill race format

As one of the biggest Warzone content creators out there, it only makes sense that TimTheTatman is hosting his own tournament.

With a $150,000 prize pool up for grabs, it promises to be one of the biggest Warzone tournaments of the year so far. We’ve got you covered with all you need to know about this must-see event.

TimTheTatman $150,000 Warzone tournament: stream & schedule

Tim’s Warzone tournament will take place Wednesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 7. 32 teams will take part in the double-elimination bracket, which will be determined by 2v2 kill race rules.

The tournament will be streamed on Tim’s YouTube channel, and the personal channels of each participant as well.

Prize money for the tournament will be distributed as follows:

1st — $66,000

— $66,000 2nd — $33,000

— $33,000 3rd — $18,000

— $18,000 4th — $12,000

— $12,000 5/6th — $7,500

— $7,500 7/8th — $3,000

TimTheTatman $150K Warzone kill race Players & Teams

Players and teams for the bracket still have to be announced, but we shouldn’t have too long to wait as the start date is the first week of April.

While we don’t know the exact teams that will be competing, it’s highly likely that Tim’s associates Dr Disrespect and ZLaner will be making appearances.

We’ll update this article will the full team list and embed the stream as things kick off, so be sure to check back as we get closer to kickoff.