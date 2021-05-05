How to watch TeeP's Trials $25k Warzone tournament: Stream, schedule & more - Dexerto

Call of Duty veteran Tyler ‘TeeP’ Polchow is hosting a $25,000 Warzone tournament that will feature some of the game’s best players and there’s no doubt it’s going to be an action-packed event.

Warzone Season 3 is now in full swing and the community is finally settling into the massive changes that came with the major update. With so much excitement around the battle royale title at the moment, there have been countless tournaments for all of Warzone’s top competitors to take part in.

Now, following his recent event on April 29 that saw Newbz and ScummN take home the $20k prize. TeeP is hosting another tournament and this time there’s a huge $25k on the line.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the schedule of the event and which of the biggest names are competing.

Teep’s Trials stream

TeeP’s upcoming Warzone tournament will be running with a 2v2 Quads elimination race format, so there’s guaranteed to be plenty of action across the board.

As expected, when you put the best players in the world against each other, there’s always going to be highlight-reel moments.

TeeP’s Trials schedule

The upcoming tournament will take place on Thursday, May 6, and start at 1 pm ET/10 am PT. With the event also running a double-elimination bracket, there’s plenty of chances for players to show off their skill on Verdansk.

TeeP’s Trials was another success so we’re running it back on Thursday, May 6th! @eFuseOfficial 2v2 double elim

$25k prize pool

1pm ET / 10am PT I hope the games are as good as the last one. Commentating at: https://t.co/LcaX3A6b4G So many tournaments lately and I love it pic.twitter.com/EKDKde7viG — TeeP (@TylerTeeP) May 5, 2021

TeeP’s Trials teams & players

As of yet, no players have been officially announced for the duos tournament. However, as the last event that took place on April 29 had the likes of Aydan, ZLaner, Newbz, Tommey and Scummn all taking part, it’s fair to say there will be some big names turning up to compete.

It’ll be interesting to who some of the best players around choose to partner up with in hopes of taking home the big $25k prize.

If you’re looking for a fast-paced and action-packed Warzone tournament to enjoy, this certainly worth tuning into. Rest assured, we’ll update this article with all the latest information on the event as soon as it becomes available.