How to watch TeeP's Trials $20K Warzone tournament: Stream, schedule & more - Dexerto

Call of Duty legend Tyler ‘TeeP’ Polchow has organized a $20,000 Warzone tournament featuring some top competitors, and it looks set to be a big one.

It seems as though there’s another Warzone tournament pitting the best against each other almost every day at this point, especially since the launch of Season 3.

Among the biggest, the Twitch Rivals custom lobby recently saw the very best players across EU and NA go at it for a $100k prize pool, eventually won after a tense final match by Tom ‘Tommey’ Trewren, Edy ‘Newbz’ Juan, and Almxnd.

Now, we look ahead to TeeP’s Trials, with $20k on the line and the biggest names in the game competing. Here’s all the info you need on the event.

TeeP’s Trials stream

TeeP’s Trials is guaranteed to see some huge games, with the popular 2v2 kill race format and a double-elimination bracket to give every duo the chance to pop off.

TeeP will be hosting and commentating the event, too, providing insight from one of the greatest minds in CoD history.

TeeP’s Trials schedule

The tournament takes place on Thursday, April 29. Matches are due to start at 1PM EST (10AM PST/6PM BST) and will likely last into the night as teams fight for the number one spot.

As this is a double-elimination bracket, expect it to last a little longer than some other tournaments, so be prepared for a long day of Warzone action!

Teams & Players

There are a number of top-level players and creators taking part in TeeP’s Trials. While teams and competitors aren’t all fully confirmed, here’s who we know is involved so far:

JaredFPS

Newbz + Scummn

JoeWo + SuperEvan

ZLaner + Destroy

IceManIsaac

DougIsRaw

On top of these players, many more names are yet to be announced ahead of the event, with the likes of Aydan and Rated also keen to enter the fray.

With the current Warzone meta still up in the air, and a number of changes across Verdansk, this could be an incredibly exciting tournament to tune in to.